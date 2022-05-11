ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kettering, OH

Police seek info on suspected copper thieves

By Sarah Bean
 2 days ago

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) – The Kettering Police Department is searching for the two men suspected of copper theft.

According to Detective Mason with the Kettering Police, two men are suspected of stealing copper from an AT&T building on the 3200 block of Woodman Drive. Security camera footage dates the theft as having occurred between 2:30 am and 4:45 am on Wednesday, May 11.

Security footage shows the men loading what appears to be copper piping into a two-toned pickup truck with a diagonal design on the side.

According to the police report, over a thousand dollars of copper was stolen, but an exact estimate has not been made at this time.

The Kettering Police Department made a post on Facebook here asking the community for any info concerning the truck or the two men pictured below.

Anyone with information should call Detective Mason at 937-296-2583

    (Kettering Police Department Photo)
    (Kettering Police Department Photo)
    (Kettering Police Department Photo)
    (Kettering Police Department Photo)
