ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville County, SC

Student charged in deadly SC school shooting to appear in court Thursday

By Bethany Fowler
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06EBdt_0faVTl0900

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The student charged in the deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting will appear in court Thursday.

The 12-year-old student, whose identity is not being released due to his age, is charged with the murder of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson and other weapon charges.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s office, the student shot and killed Jackson in the 700 wing of the school on March 31.

As deputies searched the surrounding area, they found the suspect hiding under the deck of a residence in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road.

He was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.

The suspect’s appearance on Thursday is part of a 30-day detention hearing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
WCBD Count on 2

Arrest made in Hazelwood Drive shooting

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The Charleston Police Department on Saturday arrested a man in connection to a May 13 shooting that left one dead. According to CPD, officers arrived to an apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive shortly before 9:30 p.m. on Friday in response to shots fired. Officers found a female victim in the front […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

NCPD investigating shooting on Dorchester Rd

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Authorities are investigating a Sunday shooting in North Charleston. According to North Charleston Police Department, officers responded to reports of a shooting near Warsaw Rd and Dorchester Rd just before 2:00 p.m. One male victim was located. Officers performed life-saving measures and the victim was taken to a nearby hospital […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

DCSO on Ridgeville shooting: “details are sketchy and cooperation has been minimal”

DORCHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that happened near Ridgeville early Sunday morning.  Authorities with Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office responded to Campbell Thickett Road around 3 a.m. to investigate a reported shooting.  At 12:30 p.m. Sunday, deputies identified two victims with gunshot wounds.   Both victims are in stable conditions at two […]
RIDGEVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Greenville County, SC
Sports
Greenville County, SC
Crime & Safety
County
Greenville County, SC
counton2.com

6-year-old killed in Orangeburg drive-by shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCBD) – Deputies are looking for information on a drive-by shooting that killed a child in Orangeburg Friday night. According to the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, shots were fired from a vehicle into a McClain Street home around 11:35 p.m. on Friday. A six-year-old child was...
ORANGEBURG, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Shooting#Murder#Violent Crime#Tanglewood Middle School#Wcbd News 2
WCBD Count on 2

Two arrested for attack on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Two women are facing assault charges for their involvement in a physical altercation on Rivers Avenue Thursday morning. According to a report obtained by News 2, Zina Jenkins (36) and Rhonda Major (64) approached another female and started to assault her on a sidewalk along Rivers Avenue. Witness accounts say […]
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Charleston Police on scene of homicide investigation, 1 woman dead

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Police Department says they are investigating a homicide after responding to a shots fired call in West Ashley. Police responded to an apartment complex on Hazelwood Drive at 9:28 p.m. Friday. At the scene, police say they found a female victim laying in the...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Sports
News19 WLTX

Campus now secure after possible security threat at White Knoll High School

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department says White Knoll High School is now safe following a possible security threat earlier in the day. Authorities confirmed around 12:40 p.m. that student and staff movement at White Knoll High School in the Red Bank area of Lexington County had been restricted due to the suspected threat. Initially, in a 1:30 p.m. update, the sheriff's department said the search for a student associated with the incident was still ongoing.
LEXINGTON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Happening Today: Candlelight vigil, balloon release for deputy-involved crash victims

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A candlelight vigil and balloon release will be held Friday evening honoring three women killed in a Mother’s Day deputy-involved crash. The vigil and balloon release will be held at Colleton County High School in Walterboro, starting at 7:30 p.m. Stephanie Dantzler (53) and her daughters, Shanice Dantzler-Williams (28) and […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy