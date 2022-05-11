Student charged in deadly SC school shooting to appear in court Thursday

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – The student charged in the deadly Tanglewood Middle School shooting will appear in court Thursday.

The 12-year-old student, whose identity is not being released due to his age, is charged with the murder of Jamari Cortez Bonaparte-Jackson and other weapon charges.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s office, the student shot and killed Jackson in the 700 wing of the school on March 31.

As deputies searched the surrounding area, they found the suspect hiding under the deck of a residence in the 3000 block of Old Easley Bridge Road.

He was taken into custody and the gun was recovered.

The suspect’s appearance on Thursday is part of a 30-day detention hearing.

