Tyreek Hill says Chiefs borrowed from 2017 play to start 13-second drive vs. Bills

These two words need no deeper explanation for Chiefs fans: Thirteen seconds.

That’s all the time that remained in January’s AFC Divisional playoff game against Buffalo when the Chiefs got the ball trailing by three points. Fans know the Chiefs needed just two plays to move the ball 44 yards and get into range for a Harrison Butker field goal that tied the game, and the Chiefs won 42-36 in overtime .

Former Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill talked with actor/comedian Kevin Hart about the game as part of a visit to Hart’s YouTube show .

The first play of that last-gasp drive was a Patrick Mahomes pass to Hill that gained 19 yards, and Hill said the call was based off a 2017 touchdown pass he caught against the Dallas Cowboys.

“Pat, (Travis) Kelce, and coach (Andy) Reid, we got a special play that we did against the Dallas Cowboys a few years ago,” Hill said. “It’s called ‘Hill Mary.’ Kelce was just telling me, ‘Hey look follow behind my big body, and I got you.’ Next thing you know, we lined up to kick the field goal to tie the game.”

After Hill’s reception, Kelce caught a 25-yard pass from Mahomes and the Chiefs were in range for Butker’s 49-yard field goal. The Chiefs then beat the Bills in OT.

For fans who may not recall that “Hill Mary” play, here it is , and that’s Alex Smith at quarterback:

Hill said he considers Mahomes as more than a former teammate or friend.

“I feel like me and Pat got a great relationship off the field,” Hill said. “I can always look at him as a brother. No matter what, I know I can always call him and count on him for anything.”