ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Georgetown nominated for best coastal small town by USAToday/10Best

By Sophie Brams
WCBD Count on 2
WCBD Count on 2
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21PnGf_0faVTN0p00

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- Georgetown has been nominated for the “Best Coastal Small Town” in USA Today/10Best’s 2022 awards.

Each year, USA Today readers vote for their favorite coastal small towns–each with a population of fewer than 25,000–chosen by the editors of USA Today and 10Best. As of the 2020 census, the population was about 8,600.

Located halfway between Charleston and Myrtle Beach sits the quaint, waterfront community founded in 1729 making it the third oldest city in the state. Georgetown became an official port of entry in 1732. By 1840, Georgetown County produced nearly one-half of the United States’ total rice crop and exported more rice than any other port in the world.

Known for its history, charm, and beauty, the city calls itself “The Best Kept Secret in South Carolina” and claims to have some of the best photo opportunities in the South.

USA Today/10Best described Georgetown as having  “lots of Southern charm and none of the crowds.”

Want to visit? Here are 5 popular attractions in Georgetown

  • Georgetown Harborwalk- Take in the sights and history of historic Georgetown as you stroll along the Harborwalk which offers beautiful views of the Sampit River. Here you’ll find shops, museums, restaurants, and a whole lot of history packed into a quarter-mile stretch.
  • Kaminski House Museum- This home was built by wealthy merchant Paul Trapier, “The King of Georgetown,” in 1769. He was elected to serve in the Second Continental Congress in 1776 but died before taking office. The house now operates as a museum and hosts special events on Christmas and the Fourth of July.
  • The Rice Museum- Explore the development and importance of the rice industry in Georgetown and its impact on South Carolina. The museum is located inside the Old Market Building and Town Clock which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.
  • Independent Seafood- Head two blocks from the Harborwalk and you can watch the fisherman empty their daily hauls of shrimp, scallops, oysters, grouper, and flounder. The seafood market represents commercial fishing as a key part of Georgetown’s economy and gives a glimpse into the city’s port past.
  • South Carolina Gullah Museum- Founded by two community members, this museum in the heart of downtown Georgetown uses Gullah artifacts, crafts, and language to share the stories of the Gullah-Geechee people.

Another South Carolina town, Beaufort, was also named as one of the 20 nominees.

Voting for the “Best Coastal Small Town” award closes on June 6 at 12 p.m. You can vote for your favorite once a day here .

The ten winners will be announced on June 17.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCBD News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
charlestondaily.net

GALLERY: Churches of Charleston

You don’t get the title of Holy City without a special spiritual connection. As you walk the streets of Charleston, you can hear the collective chimes of the church bells echoing throughout the peninsula. It is a sound that has resonated for hundreds of years. Through natural disasters, wars, political and economic conflict, those bells have remained. As our tribute to the hallowed halls of the Churches of Charleston and the houses of the Lord that make this city special, we want to share a special gallery of some of the beautiful infrastructures.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDNR to host Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Charleston

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Leaders with the SC Department of Natural Resources will host a Saltwater Family Fishing Clinic in Charleston on June 11. This is an introductory fishing clinic that will teach reeling and casting techniques, and how to rig a rod and tie fishing knots. Fishing supplies will be provided. The clinic will […]
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

National Chocolate Chip Day: Best Cookies in Charleston

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – Who doesn’t love a warm chocolate chip cookie? In honor of National Chocolate Chip Day, News 2 has gathered the top five spots for chocolate chip cookies in Charleston.   To qualify, the bakery must have at least 50 Yelp reviews and be local to the Lowcountry.  #5 Millers All […]
CHARLESTON, SC
charlestondaily.net

Some of the new realities of Charleston, South Carolina

Times are changing in the Lowcountry and opinions are strong along the spectrum. While many are embracing the new face of Charleston, others yearn for a time of yesteryear where simple family values and traditional Southern living was the way of life. No matter what camp you support, we are...
CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Georgetown County, SC
City
Myrtle Beach, SC
City
Charleston, SC
City
Georgetown, SC
Georgetown, SC
Government
State
South Carolina State
City
Beaufort, SC
Georgetown County, SC
Government
WCBD Count on 2

Dominion Energy to make a donation to SCDNR for waterway safety

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – Dominion Energy will donate to SCDNR to support officers with public safety on South Carolina waterways.  According to SCDNR, the Dominion Energy Charitable Foundation “will help with continued efforts to ensure the safety of South Carolina’s lakes and other waterways.”  Governor Henry McMaster and representatives of the S.C. Department of Natural […]
ENVIRONMENT
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Spots in South Carolina

When it comes to comfort food, there is no doubt that one of the best choices is a delicious pizza. While this is definitely not something you should have on a regular basis, it's perfectly ok to enjoy some fast-food from time to time. Just make sure you don't make a habit out of it. The best advice is to have a balanced diet: eat healthy most of the time and enjoy processed food in moderation.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Commercial Fishing#Christmas#Usa Today#Southern#Harborwalk#Kaminski House Museum
WCBD Count on 2

Gov. McMaster to headline GOP Old Fashioned Stump Rally

SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – The Dorchester County Republican Party will host its inaugural Old Fashioned Stump Rally today in Summerville. Governor Henry McMaster will be at the GOP Old Fashioned Stump Rally, a free family event with speakers, food trucks, and music. Governor McMaster is headlining the event, but Secretary of State Mark Hammond, Agriculture […]
SUMMERVILLE, SC
WCBD Count on 2

What is the Galivants Ferry Stump Meeting?

GALIVANTS FERRY, S.C. (WCBD)- Since the late 1800s, South Carolina Democrats seeking office have traveled to a small community along the Pee Dee River to state their case to potential voters. Their destination is the longest-running Democratic stump speaking event in the country held in Galivants Ferry, S.C., an unincorporated community on the western edge […]
GALIVANTS FERRY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Seafood
WIS-TV

Craig Melvin to return to South Carolina with The Today Show

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Columbia native and former WIS anchor is returning to his home state Friday, May 20, 2022. On Friday May 13, 2022 The Today Show announced they were heading to Hilton Head for a live broadcast the following Friday. Craig Melvin started his career in news with WIS in 1995 as a reporter. He returned to WIS after college and was promoted to anchor.
COLUMBIA, SC
counton2.com

Charleston waterparks hosting inclusive swim nights throughout summer

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County Parks will offer extended hours throughout the summer exclusively for people with disabilities and their families. The inclusive swim nights will take place at all three Charleston County Parks and Recreation (CCPR) waterparks: Whirlin’ Waters, Splash Island, and Splash Zone, as well as the West County Aquatic Center in Hollywood.
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

5 places to try grits in the Charleston-area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Whether you enjoy them mixed with shrimp or add a bit of bacon and cheese, you will typically find this southern staple at several restaurants across the Lowcountry. Grits are made from ground corn and can be served in a variety of ways. If you are visiting Charleston for the first […]
CHARLESTON, SC
wpde.com

Human remains found after search in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV/WPDE) — Authorities say human remains were found during a search in a wooded area of Georgetown County on Wednesday and Thursday. Law enforcement officials have not yet identified the remains or said for whom authorities were searching at the property, which is located near the Harmony Township subdivision.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
WCBD Count on 2

WCBD Count on 2

15K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News 2 provides the latest news, weather and breaking news from across the South Carolina Lowcountry. | www.counton2.com

 https://www.counton2.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy