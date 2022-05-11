Georgetown nominated for best coastal small town by USAToday/10Best

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCBD)- Georgetown has been nominated for the “Best Coastal Small Town” in USA Today/10Best’s 2022 awards.

Each year, USA Today readers vote for their favorite coastal small towns–each with a population of fewer than 25,000–chosen by the editors of USA Today and 10Best. As of the 2020 census, the population was about 8,600.

Located halfway between Charleston and Myrtle Beach sits the quaint, waterfront community founded in 1729 making it the third oldest city in the state. Georgetown became an official port of entry in 1732. By 1840, Georgetown County produced nearly one-half of the United States’ total rice crop and exported more rice than any other port in the world.

Known for its history, charm, and beauty, the city calls itself “The Best Kept Secret in South Carolina” and claims to have some of the best photo opportunities in the South.

USA Today/10Best described Georgetown as having “lots of Southern charm and none of the crowds.”

Want to visit? Here are 5 popular attractions in Georgetown

Georgetown Harborwalk- Take in the sights and history of historic Georgetown as you stroll along the Harborwalk which offers beautiful views of the Sampit River. Here you’ll find shops, museums, restaurants, and a whole lot of history packed into a quarter-mile stretch.

Kaminski House Museum- This home was built by wealthy merchant Paul Trapier, "The King of Georgetown," in 1769. He was elected to serve in the Second Continental Congress in 1776 but died before taking office. The house now operates as a museum and hosts special events on Christmas and the Fourth of July.

The Rice Museum- Explore the development and importance of the rice industry in Georgetown and its impact on South Carolina. The museum is located inside the Old Market Building and Town Clock which are listed on the National Register of Historic Places.

Independent Seafood- Head two blocks from the Harborwalk and you can watch the fisherman empty their daily hauls of shrimp, scallops, oysters, grouper, and flounder. The seafood market represents commercial fishing as a key part of Georgetown's economy and gives a glimpse into the city's port past.

South Carolina Gullah Museum- Founded by two community members, this museum in the heart of downtown Georgetown uses Gullah artifacts, crafts, and language to share the stories of the Gullah-Geechee people.

Another South Carolina town, Beaufort, was also named as one of the 20 nominees.

Voting for the “Best Coastal Small Town” award closes on June 6 at 12 p.m. You can vote for your favorite once a day here .

The ten winners will be announced on June 17.

