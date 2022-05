One person is in custody Friday after leading deputies on a pursuit in Palm Desert and causing deputies to swarm a neighborhood for hours searching for the suspect. According to a Riverside County Sheriff Spokesperson, the events began shortly after 1:30 Friday afternoon when deputies attempted to pull over a wanted suspect in the area The post Suspect in custody after pursuit and search in Palm Desert neighborhood appeared first on KESQ.

PALM DESERT, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO