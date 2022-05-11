ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arch Manning gives big hint on football future: ‘Best college town’

By Jenna Lemoncelli
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F4NHe_0faVT8rB00

Arch Manning has Georgia on his mind.

The quarterback prodigy gave a potential hint to which way he is leaning as his college recruitment is reaching a fevered pitch.

“Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to,” Manning told On3 Monday of his multiple visits to Georgia, which is among the favorites to land the 18-year-old nephew of NFL quarterback legends Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Ole Miss legend, Archie Manning Sr.

Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class as he prepares to lead his school, Isidore Newman, in his upcoming senior season. He spoke highly of the defending national champs.

“I love [Georgia] coach Kirby [Smart] and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach,” said Manning, whose most recent visit to Georgia was in March. “Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows: They had 15 players drafted.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JjqIQ_0faVT8rB00
Arch Manning leads Isidore Newman onto the field.
AP

Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman, said in March that Manning has gotten to know Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and has a “good relationship” with the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.

“If I was ready I’d commit right now, I would, so I’m just waiting,” Manning said. “I want to get through this spring with this new offense and new coaches [at Newman], so after spring I’m gonna see about the official visits.”

see also https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Bb9GR_0faVT8rB00 How Arch Manning’s unprecedented recruitment has been handled by dad Cooper

Manning also attended the Bulldogs’ victory against South Carolina last fall. The quarterback also visited Alabama and Texas this Spring — two other schools near the top of his list.

Last month, Manning reportedly made a surprise visit to the University of Virginia, where his sister is currently enrolled. His mother, Ellen and his aunt, Ashley are also Cavaliers alums.

Right now, Manning is focused on spring practice. He has not yet scheduled any future college visits, his coach Nelson Stewart told the Athens Banner-Herald Monday, though he hopes to visit Florida and LSU sometime this summer.

Manning threw for 1,371 yards with 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions in seven games for the Greenies last season. He also rushed for 310 yards and five touchdowns.

Sue Gibbs
4d ago

I really don't care!! This is turning into a soap opera, tune in tomorrow for more drama!!!

Guest
4d ago

For goodness sake get through with it. He is milking this cow dry!!!

The Spun

Doug Pederson Reacts To What He's Seen From Trevor Lawrence

Doug Pederson's relationship with second-year quarterback Trevor Lawrence sounds like it's off to a pretty strong start. During a press conference on Friday, Pederson spoke at length about Lawrence and what he's seen from him so far. The second-year quarterback out of Clemson spent his rookie year with Urban Meyer....
NFL
FanSided

Alabama Football: Thoughts on the upcoming season

Alabama football‘s season is still a few months away, but the main facets of the year are set in stone. There may be a few transfers that impact the upcoming college football season, but predictions now won’t be different than predictions in early August. With that in mind,...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Watch Bryan Harsin throw out 1st pitch at Bama vs No. 20 Auburn

Auburn head football coach Bryan Harsin has been a busy man since the Tigers concluded spring practice on April 9th with the A-day game at Jordan-Hare. Harsin has played rounds of golf at Bo Jackson’s golf tournament and on Wednesday Regions Tradition Pro-Am at Hoover’s Greystone Golf and Country Club. He drove the pace car Talladega and visited several alumni events.
AUBURN, AL
New York Post

