Arch Manning gives big hint on football future: ‘Best college town’

Arch Manning has Georgia on his mind.

The quarterback prodigy gave a potential hint to which way he is leaning as his college recruitment is reaching a fevered pitch.

“Athens is probably the best college town I’ve ever been to,” Manning told On3 Monday of his multiple visits to Georgia, which is among the favorites to land the 18-year-old nephew of NFL quarterback legends Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of Ole Miss legend, Archie Manning Sr.

Manning is the No. 1 recruit in the 2023 class as he prepares to lead his school, Isidore Newman, in his upcoming senior season. He spoke highly of the defending national champs.

“I love [Georgia] coach Kirby [Smart] and he’s a real normal guy, a great coach,” said Manning, whose most recent visit to Georgia was in March. “Georgia, the takeaway from practice there, is that they have athletes all over the field, especially on the defensive line. They have some studs and it shows: They had 15 players drafted.”

Arch Manning leads Isidore Newman onto the field. AP

Nelson Stewart, Manning’s coach at Isidore Newman, said in March that Manning has gotten to know Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken and has a “good relationship” with the Bulldogs’ coaching staff.

“If I was ready I’d commit right now, I would, so I’m just waiting,” Manning said. “I want to get through this spring with this new offense and new coaches [at Newman], so after spring I’m gonna see about the official visits.”

Manning also attended the Bulldogs’ victory against South Carolina last fall. The quarterback also visited Alabama and Texas this Spring — two other schools near the top of his list.

Last month, Manning reportedly made a surprise visit to the University of Virginia, where his sister is currently enrolled. His mother, Ellen and his aunt, Ashley are also Cavaliers alums.

Right now, Manning is focused on spring practice. He has not yet scheduled any future college visits, his coach Nelson Stewart told the Athens Banner-Herald Monday, though he hopes to visit Florida and LSU sometime this summer.

Manning threw for 1,371 yards with 17 touchdowns and just four interceptions in seven games for the Greenies last season. He also rushed for 310 yards and five touchdowns.