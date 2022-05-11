ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

Some shunts used after epilepsy surgery may risk brain shifting and chronic headaches

Science Daily
 2 days ago

Surgeons who observe persistent fluid buildup after disconnecting epileptic and healthy brain areas should think twice before installing low-pressure nonprogrammable drainage shunts, according to a study co-authored by Rutgers pediatric and epilepsy neurosurgeon Yasunori Nagahama that found chronic headaches could result from these procedures. The study in Operative Neurosurgery...

www.sciencedaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brain Surgeries#Epilepsy#Shunt#Headaches#Operative Neurosurgery#Americans
Medical News Today

Cholesterol embolism: Causes, symptoms, and treatment

A cholesterol embolism (CE) is a crystal of cholesterol that has broken away from a plaque deposit inside an artery and become lodged in a smaller artery. Cholesterol emboli can restrict blood flow to the major organs. This may result in serious and potentially life threatening complications. In this article,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Harvard Health

Hallmarks of Alzheimer’s found well before diagnosis

A new study led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital shows that early accumulation of amyloid-β and tau protein begins to disrupt the brain’s connections important for memory years before signs of cognitive impairment were observed. The findings may lead to strategies that could help detect the condition early.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Rutgers University
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
MedicalXpress

Unvaccinated people with heart problems up to nine times more likely to die, suffer serious COVID-19 complications

Researchers from Queen Mary University of London have combined evidence from 110 previous COVID-19 studies and found that unvaccinated individuals who contract the virus when they already have high blood pressure, diabetes or major heart damage are up to nine times more likely to suffer serious outcomes—including death, lung failure, admission to intensive care and kidney problems.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Medical News Today

Is there a link between psoriatic arthritis and fibromyalgia?

Psoriatic arthritis is a form of inflammatory arthritis that causes swelling and pain. It is not the same as fibromyalgia, which is a chronic condition that causes pain and fatigue. However, the conditions can co-occur. Some people with fibromyalgia. joint pain, which is a common symptom of psoriatic arthritis. This...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Daily Mail

People who suffer from both diabetes AND a cognitive impairment are at an increased risk of developing heart disease because they are forgetting to take their medication, study finds

People who have type 2 diabetes and a cognitive impairment are more at risk of suffering heart problems and stroke, a study says. Researchers led by Tel Aviv University, Israel, found they were up to 1.6-times more likely to suffer from heart disease, and 1.8-times more likely to have a stroke or die.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

New hope for multiple sclerosis sufferers as scientists ‘reverse symptoms’ with cells transplant

A groundbreaking study has claimed that immune cells against glandular fever have the potential to halt or even reverse symptoms of multiple sclerosis (MS). US scientists conducted a trial where patients with MS were implanted with T-cells that help the body fight the virus that causes glandular fever.Brain scans suggested the progression of the condition was slowed down or even reversed in some patients, the study claims. Those who saw results also had “sustained disability improvement,” such as being able to walk with less pain.The T-cells were extracted from people who had recovered from Epstein-Barr virus (EBV), which causes...
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

A strong saline solution can boost the delivery of morphine and other drugs to the spinal cord

The glymphatic system enables the flow of cerebrospinal fluid to the brain tissue, particularly during sleep, enabling the fluid to cleanse the tissue and carry accumulated metabolites with it towards the bloodstream during waking hours. Previously, it has been observed that the function of the glymphatic system can be modulated with drugs. This makes it an interesting target for drug development, especially regarding Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative brain diseases associated with the accumulation of metabolic products in the brain.
SCIENCE
Medical News Today

Itchy skin and cancer: What to know

Itchy skin, or pruritus, can have many causes, and most are harmless. However, itchy skin can also be a symptom of certain types of cancer or a side effect of some cancer treatments. The sensation of itchy skin can be irritating and uncomfortable. Also, repeated scratching can lead to complications,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicineNet.com

Does Vitamin D Help With Pain Relief?

Yes, several studies have confirmed that vitamin D may help with pain relief in selected cases. However, two limitations of these studies include:. Most trials included calcium supplements, so isolating the effects of each nutrient is difficult. The dosing schedules and population in each study were different. 5 groups of...
HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

Warning About Brain-Boosting Supplements After Alzheimer’s Disease Biomarker Discovery

Elevated levels of an enzyme called PHGDH in the blood of older adults could be an early warning sign of Alzheimer’s disease, and a study led by the University of California San Diego (UCSD) provides new evidence to support this claim. In analyzing brain tissue, researchers observed a trend consistent with their previous findings in blood samples: expression levels of the gene coding for PHGDH were consistently higher in adults with different stages of Alzheimer’s disease, even in the early stages before cognitive symptoms manifested.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Medical News Today

What to know about thyroid disease and dry eyes

The thyroid is a small gland in the front of the neck that secretes hormones. Thyroid diseases cause the gland to produce too much or too little of these hormones. These diseases cause a range of symptoms, some of which affect the eyes. Doctors refer to this as “thyroid eye disease” (TED).
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What to know about stage 4 emphysema

Emphysema is a type of lung disease that destroys lung tissue and reduces lung function. Doctors classify the disease in stages according to its severity. Stage 4 emphysema is the most severe stage, in which a person’s symptoms may significantly affect their quality of life. Although there is no...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy