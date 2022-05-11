ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

3 Vegas Golden Knights head coach candidates if Peter DeBoer is fired

By Noah Strang
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YlnVK_0faVT5D000

The Vegas Golden Knights suffered a disappointing end to the 2021-22 NHL season, tumbling out of a playoff spot over the final few months. This is the first time in franchise history that they’ve missed the playoffs. As a result, head coach Peter DeBoer has found his name swirling in the rumor mill.

This season marked DeBoer’s third year with the Golden Knights and it was a major step back compared to his first two. His win percentage of 57.3% was more than 15% points lower than in either 2019-20 or 2020-21. This is especially disappointing considering the midseason trade that the Golden Knights made for superstar Jack Eichel, sacrificing future assets for present-day success .

The Golden Knights are not a franchise known for their patience. After experiencing playoff success during their inaugural season, management has shown a trend of being aggressive in making changes. They’re not going to sit around and wait for things to sort themselves out. Rather, they’re going to make tough calls that move the needle.

“I want to be back. I’m excited about the potential of this team…I want to coach this team again. We never got the chance to do what I thought we were capable of doing.”

Vegas Golden Knights head coach Peter DeBoer to reporters in season-ending presser

It’s going to be a tough call for management on what to do with DeBoer. While his tenure has been far from a failure, the disappointing playoff miss this season coupled with a tough exit last year to an inferior Montreal Canadiens team has left many frustrated. If it’s not DeBoer, here are a few of the other options that could end up behind the Golden Knights bench.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3vWyER_0faVT5D000
Also Read:
NHL games today: TV schedule for the Stanley Cup playoffs

Vegas Golden Knights bring in experience man in Barry Trotz

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ylBTl_0faVT5D000
James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

The biggest name on the coaching market this offseason is Barry Trotz. He was shockingly dismissed by the New York Islanders after a rough season despite the team having one of the worst travel schedules in recent NHL history.

He is one of the most experienced coaches in the league with almost 1200 games under his belt. He won a championship with the Washington Capitals in 2017-18 and has made it to 14 different NHL postseasons.

He’s known for installing a very defense-focused system that could benefit the Golden Knights as the team lacks a standout number one goaltender, especially with the current drama surrounding Robin Lehner . Trotz would bring a strict structure that the Golden Knights have never really used and that might be what the team needs to get over the hump.

Vegas Golden Knights bring Cup winner Claude Julien in

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lt89Y_0faVT5D000
Dan Hamilton-USA TODAY Sports

Claude Julien is another veteran coach who emphasizes a defensive style that could be a good fit with the Vegas Golden Knights. He last coached in the NHL during the 2020-21 season for the Montreal Canadiens but he’s been the bench boss for over 750 games.

He’s spent the vast majority of his career so far with the Boston Bruins, coaching the team between 2007-08 and 2016-17. That tenure comprised of two trips to the Stanley Cup Finals, including a victory in 2011 against the Vancouver Canucks.

He’s not someone that’s going to have massive public angry explosions, but he is a coach that will be upfront and honest with his players. Julien will get another shot in the NHL and the Golden Knights would be smart to try to land him.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1o2S6P_0faVT5D000
Also Read:
3 Vegas Golden Knights’ prospects coming in 2022

Spencer Carbery heads to the Vegas Golden Knights

If the Golden Knights wanted to go with a more out-of-the-box pick for their next head coach, Toronto Maple Leafs assistant coach Spencer Carbery would be a great option. This season was Carbery’s first in the NHL though he has a long track record of success in the minor leagues.

Still just 40 years old, he has a good reputation across the hockey industry and is thought of as a rising star on the fast path to becoming an NHL head coach. He has won both an ECHL and AHL coach of the year award.

Giving Carbery his first NHL head coaching season after just one year in the NHL would be a risk for the Vegas Golden Knights. However, adding a mind and coaching talent like Carbery to the organization could make that risk be well worth it.

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Pro Hockey Rumors

Bruce Boudreau will return as Canucks head coach

The Vancouver Canucks made it official, announcing that Bruce Boudreau will return as head coach for the 2022-23 season. While that doesn’t come with a long-term commitment, it will at least put some of the chatter to rest about whom will be behind the bench. In a statement, general manager Patrick Allvin explained the decision:
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canucks News & Rumors: Ekman-Larsson, NHL Draft, Boudreau & More

In this edition of Vancouver Canucks News & Rumors, the club is exploring the trade market for defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson. The NHL held the 2022 Draft Lottery on Tuesday, and the Canucks remained at the 15th overall slot. Additionally, head coach Bruce Boudreau commented on the current contract negotiations between him and the organization.
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Spencer Carbery
Person
Peter Deboer
Person
Robin Lehner
Person
Marshawn Lynch
Person
Jack Eichel
Person
Kyrie Irving
Person
Barry Trotz
Yardbarker

Canadiens’ Top One-Season Turnarounds in Team History

After a last-place 2021-22 season, the Montreal Canadiens secured the fruits of their labor and suffering with an NHL Draft Lottery Win. Almost everyone believes Shane Wright is the logical choice with the first-overall pick, but that’s where the agreement ends as to what’s in store for the Habs moving forward.
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Canadiens Can Expedite Rebuild by Moving Up From Late 1st-Round Pick

The Montreal Canadiens not only have the first overall selection at the 2022 NHL Draft but also hold the Calgary Flames’ first-round pick too. This pick will be at 25th overall or later, depending on the Flames’ playoff success. The debate over whether they should select Shane Wright...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Musings: Recapping a back-and-forth series win over Toronto

For the first six games of Lightning-Leafs, momentum was the big storyline. The team that grabbed it dominated play. In Games One through Four, the side with momentum built a lead that it wouldn't relinquish. Games Five and Six, on the other hand, featured momentum swings within the contests. Those were the first two games in which there were lead changes. Still, the common denominator was that momentum fueled the dangerous offensive attacks from both clubs. There were a lot of scoring chances and a lot of goals. All that changed, of course, in Game Seven. It was the first tight-checking, defensive-oriented game in the series. Also the lowest-scoring. Momentum within the game was present, but strong defensive play from both sides helped offset it.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegas Golden Knights#Stanley Cup Playoffs#Otl#The Golden Knights
Dallas Sports Nation

Joe Pavelski: The Ageless Wonder

He’s been doing it since 2007. For close to two decades, Joe Pavelski has played his way to being one of the top scorers in today’s NHL. Not only is he one of the best currently, but he’s putting his name in the record books which will lead to his name being enshrined into the Hockey Hall of Fame.
DALLAS, TX
NHL

Rangers in 1928, Red Wings in 1937 won Stanley Cup with emergency goalie

Miller, Robertson each summoned after injury, helped win championship. Legendary hockey reporter Stan Fischler writes a weekly scrapbook for NHL.com. Fischler, known as "The Hockey Maven," shares his humor and insight with readers every Wednesday. With so many backup goalies pressed into service during the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season,...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Raanta's daughter crashes postgame press conference in adorable fashion

5-year-old gives Hurricanes goalie big hug after Game 7 win. During Antti Raanta's postgame media availability, Antti Raanta's daughter joined him at the podium. Antti Raanta had the cutest press conference crasher on Saturday. The Carolina Hurricanes goalie's five-year-old daughter Evelyn ran up to her dad at the press conference...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Boston Bruins
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Montreal Canadiens
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Hockey
The Hockey Writers

Avalanche’s Makar Early Conn Smythe Trophy Favourite

No matter what you think of Darryl Sutter’s coaching philosophies, the stone-faced bench boss knows what he’s talking about when it comes to hockey. Just as many predicted, the Colorado Avalanche swept the Juuse Saros-less Nashville Predators in a ruthlessly efficient first-round performance. While the Avalanche’s top forwards all delivered, superstar defenseman Cale Makar orchestrated the four-game destruction with his surgeon-like precision from the blueline. His zone transition wizardry and offensive production were on full display, making him the early, early Conn Smythe Trophy favourite as the playoff MVP. Let’s dig into how his elevated play has the Avalanche eyeing their first berth in the Western Conference Finals since the 2002 Playoffs.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Markstrom's amazing pad save leaves Pavelski in disbelief

Flames goalie somehow reached back with left leg to stop sure goal. R1, Gm6: Jacob Markstrom kicks the pad out on the goal line and robs Joe Pavelski of a goal, keeping the Flames within 1 goal of the Stars lead. 01:22 •. Dallas Stars forward Joe Pavelski has seen...
NHL
NHL

Mishkin's Extra Shift: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 - OT - Game 6

Well, Lightning fans, how was that for some high drama? It was a tense contest, one that featured several significant momentum swings and multiple lead changes. In overtime, Brayden Point's rebound goal extended the Lightning's season - and the series. Now the teams head back to Toronto for a winner-take-all Game Seven on Saturday.
TAMPA, FL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

56K+
Followers
45K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy