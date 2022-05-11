ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Optimization of hydropower energy generation by 14 robust evolutionary algorithms

By Mohammad Reza Sharifi
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe use of evolutionary algorithms (EAs) for solving complex engineering problems has been very promising, so the application of EAs for optimal operation of hydropower reservoirs can be of great help. Accordingly, this study investigates the capability of 14 recently-introduced robust EAs in optimization of energy generation from Karun-4 hydropower reservoir....

www.nature.com

Nature.com

Transitioning organizations to post-quantum cryptography

Quantum computers are expected to break modern public key cryptography owing to Shor's algorithm. As a result, these cryptosystems need to be replaced by quantum-resistant algorithms, also known as post-quantum cryptography (PQC) algorithms. The PQC research field has flourished over the past two decades, leading to the creation of a large variety of algorithms that are expected to be resistant to quantum attacks. These PQC algorithms are being selected and standardized by several standardization bodies. However, even with the guidance from these important efforts, the danger is not gone: there are billions of old and new devices that need to transition to the PQC suite of algorithms, leading to a multidecade transition process that has to account for aspects such as security, algorithm performance, ease of secure implementation, compliance and more. Here we present an organizational perspective of the PQC transition. We discuss transition timelines, leading strategies to protect systems against quantum attacks, and approaches for combining pre-quantum cryptography with PQC to minimize transition risks. We suggest standards to start experimenting with now and provide a series of other recommendations to allow organizations to achieve a smooth and timely PQC transition.
SOFTWARE
Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Defense One

Raytheon Technologies Invests in Hypersonic Aircraft Startup Hermeus

Aerospace and defense giant Raytheon Technologies is investing in Hermeus, the Georgia-based startup working to build hypersonic aircraft. It’s the first investment for RTX Ventures, the multibillion-dollar firm’s newly established venture capital group. “Hypersonic technologies are of critical importance to national security, which is why we made. our...
GEORGIA STATE
Nature.com

Viv: multiscale visualization of high-resolution multiplexed bioimaging data on the web

To the Editor - Advances in highly multiplexed imaging have enabled the comprehensive profiling of complex tissues in healthy and diseased states, facilitating the study of fundamental biology and human disease at spatially resolved, subcellular resolution1,2. Although the rapid innovation of biological imaging brings significant scientific value, the proliferation of technologies without unification of interoperable standards has created challenges that limit the analysis and sharing of results. The adoption of community-designed next-generation file formats (NGFF) is a proposed solution to promote bioimaging interoperability at scale3. Here we introduce Viv (https://github.com/hms-dbmi/viv), an open-source bioimaging visualization library that supports OME-TIFF4 and OME-NGFF3 directly on the web. Viv addresses a critical limitation of most web-based bioimaging viewers by removing a dependency on server-side rendering, offering a flexible toolkit for browsing multi-terabyte datasets on both mobile and desktop devices-without software installation.
COMPUTERS
Nature.com

Efficient free electron laser

A single-pass free electron laser operating at 0.16 THz with an energy efficiency of ~10% promises compact and high-power sources in the terahertz spectral region. In contrast to the flourishing development of optical light"“matter studies, which mainly focus on exciting and manipulating atoms and valence electrons, the progress in controlling collective motions and dynamics of phonons and magnons in materials has been hindered by the scarcity of suitable radiation sources1 operating in the terahertz spectrum (0.1 to 10 THz). In addition, the growing demand for nonlinear and non-resonant excitation and control of materials requires terahertz sources with improved efficiency and higher output powers2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Multinational landscape of health app policy: toward regulatory consensus on digital health

Due to its enormous capacity for benefit, harm, and cost, health care is among the most tightly regulated industries in the world. But with the rise of smartphones, an explosion of direct-to-consumer mobile health applications has challenged the role of centralized gatekeepers. As interest in health apps continue to climb, national regulatory bodies have turned their attention toward strategies to protect consumers from apps that mine and sell health data, recommend unsafe practices, or simply do not work as advertised. To characterize the current state and outlook of these efforts, EssÃ©n and colleagues map the nascent landscape of national health app policies and raise several considerations for cross-border collaboration. Strategies to increase transparency, organize app marketplaces, and monitor existing apps are needed to ensure that the global wave of new digital health tools fulfills its promise to improve health at scale.
CELL PHONES
Nature.com

Synthesis and target annotation of the alkaloid GB18

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. Ingestion of alkaloid metabolites from the bark of Galbulimima...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Flexible self-charging power sources

Power supply is one of the bottlenecks to realizing untethered wearable electronics, soft robotics and the internet of things. Flexible self-charging power sources integrate energy harvesters, power management electronics and energy-storage units on the same platform; they harvest energy from the ambient environment and simultaneously store the generated electricity for consumption. Thus, they enable self-powered, sustainable and maintenance-free soft electronics. However, challenges associated with materials engineering, mechanistic understanding and device design emerge when moving from individual devices to integrated systems for practical applications. In this Review, we discuss various flexible self-charging technologies as power sources, including the combination of flexible solar cells, mechanical energy harvesters, thermoelectrics, biofuel cells and hybrid devices with flexible energy-storage components. We consider exemplary applications of power-source integration in soft electronics. Finally, we provide an overview of the emerging challenges, strategies and opportunities for research and development of flexible self-charging power sources.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Modification of the vacuum-steam thawing method of meat by using the initial stage of sublimation dehydration

Vacuum-steam thawing is one of the methods used for defrosting food, realized in the atmosphere of water vapour under the conditions of reduced pressure. The water vapour formed in vacuum with the temperature of 20Â Â°C fills the defrosting chamber and condenses on the surface of the defrosted product. The condensated steam has the role of thermal energy carried enabling product thawing. The study presents a modification of this method, introducing an additional stage of sublimation-dehydration vacuum steam thawing (SRVST). The study was carried out for different variants of initial sublimation degree (in the range from 0 to 15%) of a slice of pork loin (m. longissimus lumborum) assessing the final effect of the process of vacuum-steam thawing. Thawing kinetics was determined with the SRVST method, degree of sample defrosting and level of their rehydration. Based on the results it was demonstrated that the use of 12% sublimation dehydration of a meat sample enables its complete defrosting (reaching the temperature not exceeding the cryoscopic temperature).
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Reporting T cell proliferation

A genetic tracing approach follows the division history of cells in vivo. Upon antigen encounter, naive CD8+ T cells differentiate into effector cells (Teff), a small population of which then contracts into a central memory pool (Tcm) after antigen clearing. Technical advances have enable tracing families of T cells derived from the same T cell clone over time, but reconstructing the division history of T cells in vivo has so far remained a challenge.
SCIENCE
Motley Fool

Biotech CEO: We're Only Growing Stronger With AI, Robotics

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. In an interview from Motley Fool Live, recorded...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Calibration of camera internal parameters based on grey wolf optimization improved by levy flight and mutation

Traditional calibration technology has been widely used in measurement and monitoring; however, there are limitations of poor calibration accuracy, which can not meet the accuracy requirements in some scenarios. About this problem, we proposed a grey wolf optimization algorithm based on levy flight and mutation mechanism to solve camera internal parameters in this paper. The algorithm is based on the actual nonlinear model, which takes the minimum average value of reprojection error as the objective function. The grey wolf position is randomly generated within a given range. Then, the grey wolf optimization algorithm based on levy flight and mutation mechanism is used to iteratively calculate the optimal position, which is the internal parameters of cameras. The two groups of experimental data were performed to verify the algorithm. The result shows better effectiveness and calibration accuracy of the proposed algorithm compared with other optimization methods.
TECHNOLOGY
Nature.com

A link to the past

Nature Reviews Gastroenterology & Hepatology (2022)Cite this article. Having a sense of the history of research and clinical practice is valuable. With that in mind, we now publish Journal Club articles that focus on historical papers that are of particular significance, a link from past to present. The pace of...
CANCER
ZDNet

AI students optimistic about healthcare innovation at Intel Vision

As the pandemic nears its third year, healthcare remains top of mind for many people. Intel on Tuesday gave three students a high-profile platform at Intel Vision 2022. These young innovators all chose to share how they'd use technology to address healthcare challenges. They envision a world where tech can improve healthcare access and equity, identify biomarkers of disease before long-term debilitating illness takes hold, and empower the visually impaired with tools that can enhance their sensory experiences.
HEALTH
Nature.com

Materials synthesis at terapascal static pressures

Theoretical modelling predicts very unusual structures and properties of materials at extreme pressure and temperature conditions1,2. Hitherto, their synthesis and investigation above 200"‰gigapascals have been hindered both by the technical complexity of ultrahigh-pressure experiments and by the absence of relevant in"‰situ methods of materials analysis. Here we report on a methodology developed to enable experiments at static compression in the terapascal regime with laserÂ heating. We apply this method to realize pressures of about 600"‰and 900"‰gigapascals in a laser-heated double-stage diamond anvil cell3, producing a rhenium"“nitrogen alloy and achieving the synthesis of rhenium nitride Re7N3-which, as our theoretical analysis shows, is only stable under extreme compression. Full chemical and structural characterization of the materials, realized using synchrotron single-crystal X-ray diffraction on microcrystals in"‰situ, demonstrates the capabilities of the methodology to extend high-pressure crystallography to the terapascal regime.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

The role of NSP6 in the biogenesis of the SARS-CoV-2 replication organelle

We are providing an unedited version of this manuscript to give early access to its findings. Before final publication, the manuscript will undergo further editing. Please note there may be errors present which affect the content, and all legal disclaimers apply. SARS-CoV-2, like other coronaviruses, builds a membrane-bound replication organelle...
SCIENCE
TechCrunch

This startup hopes photonics will get us to AI systems faster

Meanwhile, the speed of AI computation doubles every three or four months, meaning that standard semiconductor technologies are struggling to keep up. Several companies are now working on “photonics processing”, which introduces light into the semiconductor realm which, for obvious “speed of light” reasons, literally speeds up the whole thing markedly.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

EPicker is an exemplar-based continual learning approach for knowledge accumulation in cryoEM particle picking

Deep learning is a popular method for facilitating particle picking in single-particle cryo-electron microscopy (cryo-EM), which is essential for developing automated processing pipelines. Most existing deep learning algorithms for particle picking rely on supervised learning where the features to be identified must be provided through a training procedure. However, the generalization performance of these algorithms on unseen datasets with different features is often unpredictable. In addition, while they perform well on the latest training datasets, these algorithms often fail to maintain the knowledge of old particles. Here, we report an exemplar-based continual learning approach, which can accumulate knowledge from the new dataset into the model by training an existing model on only a few new samples without catastrophic forgetting of old knowledge, implemented in a program called EPicker. Therefore, the ability of EPicker to identify bio-macromolecules can be expanded by continuously learning new knowledge during routine particle picking applications. Powered by the improved training strategy, EPicker is designed to pick not only protein particles but also general biological objects such as vesicles and fibers.
SCIENCE

