Wildlife

Reef larval recruitment in response to seascape dynamics in the SW Atlantic

By Ana Carolina de Azevedo Mazzuco
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAdvances in satellite observation have improved our capacity to track changes in the ocean with numerous ecological and conservation applications, which areÂ yet under-explored for coastal ecology. In this study, we assessed theÂ spatio-temporal dynamics in invertebrate larval recruitment and the Seascape Pelagic Habitat Classification, a satellite remote-sensing product developed by...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Cross-hemispheric SST propagation enhances the predictability of tropical western Pacific climate

Npj Climate and Atmospheric Science volumeÂ 5, ArticleÂ number:Â 38 (2022) Cite this article. The tropical western Pacific (TWP) has profound influences on climate. ENSO is an important source of interannual variability of TWP SST, but extratropical precursors are far less known. Here we show a significant interhemispheric influence from subtropical Southwest Pacific (SWP) on the TWP. Observational analysis suggests that SWP SST in boreal spring has strong coherence with TWP 6 months later. The spring SWP warming signal exhibits a unique interhemispheric propagation embedded in the southerly cross-equatorial flow over the western Pacific. The wind-evaporation-SST feedback initiates and maintains the progression of warm SST anomalies toward the TWP in autumn. The climate model successfully reproduces such an interhemispheric SST propagation. The seasonal evolution of SST variability improves the predictability of the warm pool SST by about 6 months. An SWP SST-based prediction model shows considerable hindcast skill (r"‰="‰0.80, p"‰<"‰0.01), indicating that it is a valuable precursor of the TWP.
ENVIRONMENT
Nature.com

Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: A subterranean adaptive radiation of amphipods in Europe

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-021-24023-w, published online 17 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Ref. 70, which incorrectly gave the reference as: Brikiatis, L. Late Mesozic North Atlantic land bridges. Earth-Sci. Rev. 159, 47"“57 (2016). The correct reference for Ref. 70 is: Brikiatis, L. The De Geer, Thulean and Beringia routes: key concepts for understanding early Cenozoic biogeography. J. Biogeogr. 41: 1036-1054 (2014). This has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the Article.
WILDLIFE
#Marine Science#Reefs#Coral Reef#Seascapes
Freethink

An accidental discovery could change the world

Every now and then, revolutionary technology seems to spontaneously appear out of thin air and change our world. Dynamite, penicillin, X-ray machines, and even microwaves are all examples of such revolutionary accidental discoveries. Well, this year we may have had yet another. However, this time it is set not only...
ACCIDENTS
natureworldnews.com

African Blob Explained: What Is This Mysterious Place Beneath the Continent?

The world can be full of so much mystery that to be "baffled" is an understatement. The African continent can attest to this. For years, two enormous land masses have been sitting just beneath the Earth's surface. Meanwhile, one blob beneath Africa seems to emerge from underneath the ground - slowly starting to make its way to the surface, according to Popcrush.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Great white shark stalking US coast ‘is one of biggest in the world’

One of the world’s biggest great white sharks, measuring over 12 foot, has been spotted prowling close to the United States coast.The gigantic creature, known as Ironbound, measures up at 12 foot 4 inches and is reported to weigh roughly 452kg (71 stone).The shark, named after West Ironbound Island near Lunenburg, was tagged in October 2019 in waters around Nova Scotia, Canada, and has travelled an estimated 13,000 miles since then.Ironbound’s tracker was fitted by the marine research group OCEARCH. It pings whenever the dorsal fin breaks water surface.In recent weeks, the great white shark has been located to the...
ANIMALS
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration
NewsBreak
Science
Smithonian

Rarely Seen Torpedo-Shaped Dragonfish Spotted Off California’s Coast

Scientists at the Monterey Bay Aquarium Research Institute (MBARI) spotted a rare dragonfish almost 1,000 feet below the ocean surface. Known as the highfin dragonfish, or Bathophilus flemingi, the fish is a shimmering cigar-shaped predator that can grow nearly seven inches in length. Researchers spotted the ocean-dweller while aboard MBARI's Western Flyer research vessel and took to Twitter to share their find, reports Dustin Jones for NPR.
WILDLIFE
News 8 KFMB

Space telescope shows neighboring galaxy in new detail

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA's new space telescope is in the home stretch of testing, with science observations expected to begin in July, astronomers said Monday. The James Webb Space Telescope beamed back the latest test pictures of a neighboring satellite galaxy, and the results are stunning when compared with images taken by NASA’s previous infrared observatory, the Spitzer Space Telescope.
ASTRONOMY
Futurity

Taiwan’s crust is moving at ‘extreme’ speed

A new study finds evidence of surprisingly rapid upward movement of Earth’s crust on the island of Taiwan. Over roughly half a million years, the Coastal Range of east Taiwan was rising at a rate of 9 to 14 millimeters (0.35 to 0.55 inches) per year, the research shows.
ASIA
LiveScience

Earth: Facts about the Blue Planet

Earth is our home planet, the only place in the universe where we know for certain that life exists. Earth formed over 4.6 billion years ago from a swirling cloud of gas and dust that gave rise to our entire solar system, including our star, the sun. Scientists hypothesize that this gas and dust collapsed into a disk, with different parts of the disk coalescing into each of the planets in the solar system.
ASTRONOMY
Robb Report

This New Deep-Sea Submarine Offers Scientists Cinematic Views of Life Underwater

Click here to read the full article. Some submarines are intended for a life of underwater fun, others are destined for far greater things. REV Ocean’s newest fleet member falls into the latter category. Deep-Submergence Vehicle (DSV) Aurelia, which was built by Triton Submarines, will be used by the Norwegian nonprofit to further vital ocean research via any array of deep-sea missions. The first of her class, Aurelia (or the Triton 7500/3) has been labeled the world’s deepest-diving, three-person acrylic submersible. In fact, the self-propelled vessel can travel all the way down to 7,500 feet. What’s more, she features a huge acrylic...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Nature.com

Modification of the vacuum-steam thawing method of meat by using the initial stage of sublimation dehydration

Vacuum-steam thawing is one of the methods used for defrosting food, realized in the atmosphere of water vapour under the conditions of reduced pressure. The water vapour formed in vacuum with the temperature of 20Â Â°C fills the defrosting chamber and condenses on the surface of the defrosted product. The condensated steam has the role of thermal energy carried enabling product thawing. The study presents a modification of this method, introducing an additional stage of sublimation-dehydration vacuum steam thawing (SRVST). The study was carried out for different variants of initial sublimation degree (in the range from 0 to 15%) of a slice of pork loin (m. longissimus lumborum) assessing the final effect of the process of vacuum-steam thawing. Thawing kinetics was determined with the SRVST method, degree of sample defrosting and level of their rehydration. Based on the results it was demonstrated that the use of 12% sublimation dehydration of a meat sample enables its complete defrosting (reaching the temperature not exceeding the cryoscopic temperature).
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Dual targeting of IKAROS and MENIN in MLL-r AML

The transcription factor IKAROS is essential to maintaining a leukemogenic gene-expression profile mediated by transcription factors encoded by HOXA@ and MEIS1 in MLL1-rearranged (MLL-r) acute myeloid leukemia. Pharmacological degradation of IKAROS increases the effectiveness of inhibitors of the MLL1"“MENIN protein"“protein interaction, which leads to more-robust disruption of leukemogenic transcriptional networks and enhanced therapeutic benefit in preclinical models.
SCIENCE

