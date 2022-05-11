Geneva General Hospital to host blood drive on May 20

In this episode, it’s our Friday morning visit with Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason. Operation Enduring Gratitude left from City Hall this morning. The program is a service project of Knights of Columbus Council #207. 75 veterans are on their way to Washington, DC to see the sites and visit the memorials. Among those on the trip is 91-year-old Anne Greer of Throop, who last visited Washington as the wife of a Marine in 1970. Greer also served in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejuene and Parris Island in the 1950s. She was nominated for the Marine Wife of the Year award in 2021. She will be the first female veteran from Cayuga County to go on an Operation Enduring Gratitude trip.

AUBURN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO