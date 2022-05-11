ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geneva, NY

Geneva General Hospital to host blood drive on May 20

By Staff Report
 2 days ago

Geneva General Hospital, 196 North Street, Geneva, will host an American Red Cross blood drive on Friday, May 20. The drive will run from 10 a.m. to. 4:00 p.m. in...

Physician joins Canandaigua Medical Group

Dr. Jean Mandat recently joined UR Medicine Thompson Health’s Canandaigua Medical Group, where he is seeing patients in both Pediatrics and Internal Medicine. With a bachelor’s in psychology and biomedical sciences from the University of Buffalo, Mandat became a doctor of osteopathy at the New York College of Osteopathic Medicine in Old Westbury, NY, in 2015. He was then chief resident at Community Health of South Florida in Miami.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
INSIDE THE FLX: Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason on Operation Enduring Gratitude, EMS and Police Weeks and Healing Communities (podcast)

In this episode, it’s our Friday morning visit with Auburn City Clerk Chuck Mason. Operation Enduring Gratitude left from City Hall this morning. The program is a service project of Knights of Columbus Council #207. 75 veterans are on their way to Washington, DC to see the sites and visit the memorials. Among those on the trip is 91-year-old Anne Greer of Throop, who last visited Washington as the wife of a Marine in 1970. Greer also served in the Marine Corps at Camp Lejuene and Parris Island in the 1950s. She was nominated for the Marine Wife of the Year award in 2021. She will be the first female veteran from Cayuga County to go on an Operation Enduring Gratitude trip.
AUBURN, NY
UPDATE: Naples residents band together to help Hollerhorn Distilling after overnight fire destroys large portion of building

A GoFundMe campaign to help a local business damaged by a fire raised nearly $30,000 within the span of 24 hours. The Naples community rallied to support Hollerhorn Distilling owners Melissa Fargnoli-Neubauer and Karl Neubauer after a fire in the early hours of Thursday, May 12 destroyed the distillery’s tasting room, bar and dining areas.
NAPLES, NY
YCHC hosting chicken barbecue fundraiser

The Yates County History will host its annual spring chicken barbecue fundraiser on Saturday, May 28 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Lyons National Bank parking lot at 205 Liberty St. in Penn Yan. The meal prepared by Gale-Wyn Catering costs $12 for the dinner and $9 for...
PENN YAN, NY
Geneva’s new fire chief comments on Tuesday’s massive fire at Castle Minimart

Geneva’s new Fire Chief Del Parotta called Tuesday’s fire at Castle Minimart is the most extensive fire scene he’s witnessed in his time with the department. The 314 Castle Street building- home to a laundromat, coffee shop and Castle Mini Mart- caught fire around 3:50 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10. The building suffered major damage and crews remained on the scene until roughly 3 a.m.
GENEVA, NY
Rose Walk returns in Canandaigua on June 11

For the first time since 2019, UR Medicine Thompson Health will host its annual Rose Walk on Saturday, June 11, at Sonnenberg Gardens & Mansion State Historic Park, 151 Charlotte St. in Canandaigua. The event will be held rain or shine, with registration beginning at 8 a.m. Rose Walk participants...
CANANDAIGUA, NY
INSIDE THE FLX: Don’t be a D Student teaches Seneca County kids to make good decisions (podcast)

In this episode, we talk with Sarah Smolinksi with the Seneca County Substance Abuse Coalition and Lauren Zimmerman-Meade from Students Against Destructive Decisions. Don’t be a D student is a week-long educational initiative in the four Seneca County High Schools centered around the four D’s of impaired driving, drowsy, distracted, drunk, and drugged driving. Law enforcement officers gave talks at all the schools about the dangers of impaired driving. Crashed vehicles were placed at all the school campuses as a visual reminder, courtesy of C & C Automotive of Romulus.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Majority of Cayuga County COVID-19 deaths were among unvaccinated

The Cayuga County Health Department released a report Friday showing that 78.6% of the people in the county who have died from COVID-19 were unvaccinated. The Citizen reports that 17.2% had one dose of a vaccine and only 4.1% of those who died were fully boosted. Over 62% of the deaths came during an 11-month period from April 2020 through February 2021 when vaccines were not yet widely available. There were no COVID-19 deaths in Cayuga County between April and July 2021, but 13 were reported in August and September of that year. Ten of the 13 were unvaccinated.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
CMS awards four-star rating to Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

The Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) have awarded the Livingston County Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation (LCCNR) with a Four-Star quality rating within their Five-Star Quality Rating System. The new rating improves upon the LCCNR’s previous Three-Star designation and places the facility “above average” when compared to other...
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, NY
Canandaigua voters to decide on funding increase for Wood Library

Canandaigua voters will decide whether Wood Library receives a funding increase in a vote on May 17. The proposed upgrades include technology improvements to enable hybrid meetings. The proposal stems from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Executive Director Jenny Goodemote. The vote will be held on Tuesday, May 17 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. The library proposition- Proposition No. 3- will be on the same ballot as the Canandaigua School District budget.
CANANDAIGUA, NY
Auburn home destroyed by fire on Tuesday

Firefighters were busy in Auburn with a three alarm structure fire on Genesee Street near Wood Street. The call came in during the afternoon hours, and prompted a hefty response from firefighters. Roughly 45 minutes after arrival, first responders moved to the exterior to fight the blaze. The home was...
AUBURN, NY
Up to $100 in SNAP benefits for eligible children

This summer families with eligible children will get additional SNAP benefits. This program will cover summer and winter breaks. Eligible children in Baltimore County will get $30 in monthly food stamps. The benefits will be distributed through June, July, and August. This is part of Maryland’s Summer Supplemental Nutrition Assistance (SNAP) for children. Find additional details here.
MARYLAND STATE
Waterloo residents given four animal choices to replace Indians nickname

Waterloo residents have only a few days to choose a new nickname to replace “Indians” for Waterloo High School’s sports teams. After surveying district residents, a special committee came up with Bears, Tigers, Wolves, or Wolverines. The state has been pressuring schools to drop Native American nicknames and mascots. Several Finger Lakes schools still have Native American nicknames, including Canandaigua Braves, Red Jacket Indians, and the Watkins Glen Senecas.
WATERLOO, NY
Seneca County IDA approves sale of two lots at Deer Run Industrial Park to Bestmade Products

Bestmade Products’s move to Deer Run Industrial Park in Seneca Falls has been approved by the Seneca County Industrial Development Agency. The Seneca County IDA voted 8-0 on Thursday, May 5 to approve the sale of two lots at Deer Run Industrial Park to Bestmade owner Joe McHale, according to Finger Lakes Times. The park on Auburn Road is owned by the county IDA.
SENECA COUNTY, NY
Kids eat free in May and June at Smashburger

May is national hamburger month. Smashburger is celebrating by letting kids eat free in May and June. On Wednesdays at Smashburger kids eat free. Any child under 12 can get a free kids meal on Wednesdays with the purchase of an adult meal. The promo will run until June 30. Read more about it here.
Penn Yan man threatens landlord

Police say a Penn Yan man was arrested following a physical altercation. According to a news release, the Penn Yan Police Department arrested Edward Judy, 30, of Penn Yan for attempted assault and menacing. It is alleged that Judy verbally threatened and attempted to strike his landlord after the landlord...
PENN YAN, NY
Community Policy