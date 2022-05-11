Florida students won't have to cover 'Don't Say Gay' walkout photos in yearbook
2 days ago
LONGWOOD, Fla. — After an outcry from students and parents over yearbook censorship, a Florida school board overruled their superintendent's plan to cover up a page showing students waving rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a walkout against the state's so-called “Don't Say Gay"...
ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida’s secretary of state is resigning, seven months before the November elections. Laurel Lee submitted her resignation to Gov. Ron DeSantis Thursday, according to the governor’s spokesperson. The resignation is effective Monday, May 16. [TRENDING: LISTEN: Audio shows how Florida air traffic controller helped...
A new law in Florida will change the tenure status of instructors in the state’s colleges and universities. Last month, Governor Ron DeSantis signed SB-7044, a bill that establishes a new post-tenure, five-year review cycle for professors at the state’s public institutions. At the signing ceremony, the governor said the bill will keep faculty and curriculum in line with what he calls the state’s priorities.
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Secretary of State Laurel Lee announced she intends to resign ahead of the November midterm election. In a letter of resignation to fellow Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis, Lee said it will be effective Monday, May 16. She did not detail why she is leaving. "I...
A Florida high school senior says he’s fighting censorship of his LGBTQ activism, and to help others, he’s helping send 10,000 stickers that read “say gay” to anyone who wants them. “For all the kids who are not graduating and not escaping, we must say gay,” says Zander Moricz, in a Twitter thread that has gone viral, with over 120,000 times likes and over 30,000 retweets. It has been shared ...
The class president at a Sarasota County school earned national attention after revealing administration asked him not to discuss politics in a graduation speech. Zander Moricz, a senior at Pine View School and the school’s first openly gay class president, said he sat down with the school’s principal two weeks ago for what he thought was a routine meeting. Instead, the principal told him not to discuss his political activism during his remarks at a graduation ceremony or his microphone would be cut off.
While hockey fans gathered Thursday night at Tampa's Amalie Arena for the Lightning's Game 6 matchup with Toronto, advocacy groups took to the sky to remind everyone that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' anti-mask, anti-vaccine policies are "reckless." At around 5 p.m. an airplane from the groups For Our Future and...
Gov. Ron DeSantis will honor the state’s police force by lighting the Florida Historic Capitol blue in recognition of National Police Week. National Police Week, which is observed Wednesday through Tuesday, recognizes the men and women who have dedicated their lives to protecting citizens and honors officers who have died in the line of duty.
TAMPA, Fla. - A math textbook reviewer from Indian River County said her complaints to the school board about what some call critical race theory fell on deaf ears. Chris Allen, who has a child in Indian River County elementary schools, applied to be a guest reviewer of textbook submissions when the state was asking for applicants.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis still has not said whether he will discipline a major county sheriff he appointed who state investigators found lied repeatedly about killing another teenager almost 30 years ago despite saying more than three months ago that he would soon review the case. DeSantis said on Feb....
From Tuesday's decision by Judge Cecilia Altonaga in Foronda v. DeSantis (S.D. Fla.) (for more on the substantive First Amendment question, see these posts):. Plaintiffs are Florida residents and taxpayers. They challenge the validity of a bill recently passed by the Florida legislature and signed into law, Senate Bill 4-C, that will allegedly "eliminat[e] a special legal status that allows Walt Disney World … to operate as an independent government[,]" known as the "Reedy Creek Improvement District[,]" in the Orlando area. {Although Plaintiffs filed suit in this District, the conduct at issue and the parties are more closely connected to the Orlando area, and the Complaint's caption treats this as a suit in the "Miami Division" of the "Middle District of Florida[.]" At the risk of stating the obvious, no such division exists, nor is the undersigned a judge in the Middle District.}
Have you noticed the Democratic candidates for governor — Charlie Crist, Nikki Fried, and Annette Taddeo — milling around like a bunch of lost children lately? While they vie for which one of them will get to take on the incumbent Republican governor, Ron “Let’s Give the Attorneys Millions” DeSantis, this fall, they look a […]
Last month, the Florida Department of Education completed a review of math textbooks submitted for use in K-12 public schools. The analysis was part of Gov. Ron DeSantis' crusade to block teachings on racism, social inequality and other issues Republicans have willfully mislabeled as “critical race theory.”. The department...
TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis on Thursday announced five proposals targeting fraud that he will pursue for the Florida Legislature special session on insurance reform that begins May 23. The key legislative proposal would add three more anti-fraud homeowner insurance teams that will investigate and...
A federal judge has tossed the first challenge to Florida’s law dissolving Disney’s Reedy Creek special district. The lawsuit filed on behalf of residents of Orange and Osceola counties argued that the dissolution would result in increased taxation for residents forced to bear maintenance costs formerly handled by the Walt Disney World theme park. The judge dismissed the case on two grounds.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As pro-life and pro-choice supporters await what plays out with the possible overturning of Roe v Wade, they say one thing won't change: their mission to help women. "They need someone to talk to. They need someone to care about them," explained Judy Weber. She's the...
ORLANDO, Fla. — Up and down the Florida coast, condo owners are waking up to a new reality as insurance rates rise, and coverage declines. The change in rates comes in the wake of last June’s collapse at the Champlain Towers South in Surfside, a collapse that killed almost 100 people.
Florida's new Parental Rights in Education law says it seeks to bolster the role of parents to make decisions about how their children are raised. It bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in kindergarten through third grade — and prohibits instruction that is not "age appropriate." It also requires school districts to notify parents if a school makes any changes to how it treats a child regarding their mental, emotional or physical health or well-being.
