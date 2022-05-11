ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SoS expects high voter turnout ahead of Oregon’s primary election

By Hailey Dunn
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and election officials discussed the state’s new postmark law and voter integrity ahead of the primary election next week.

During the press conference Wednesday, Elections Division Director Deborah Scroggin and Information Services Division Director Chris Molin joined Fagan to detail how the state’s new postmark law will affect this year’s election.

Two tornados in one day cause damage in Eastern Oregon

The new postmark law will allow mail-in ballots that arrive at elections offices up to a week after the election to be considered on time — so long as they are postmarked by Election Day. With this new rule, election officials said a number of ballots will be counted after May 17.

The “postmark rule” means voters could send in their choices on Election Day provided that USPS picks up the ballot and it has the mail stamp by that day.

Fagan expects another high voter turnout this year, despite a significantly lower turnout so far. Oregon reportedly has one of the highest voter turnouts in the United States.

Earlier this week the Oregon Elections Division said a Portland campaign finance firm, C&E Systems, was hit with a cyber-attack. Despite the cyber-attack, Fagan’s office said it didn’t compromise Oregon’s upcoming elections as no sensitive data was exposed, and the firm was not hacked .

Further, Molin said the system is constantly monitored for any anonymous traffic and there hasn’t been any indication of a larger cyber-attack.

Voters can find open offices by visiting this website .

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.

Comments / 3

