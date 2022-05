RH Rooftop Restaurant knows how to nail a first impression. The ascent to the third-floor dining room at the top of Easton’s 60,000-square-foot RH Columbus, The Gallery store (though “mansion” would be a more accurate descriptor) is an event in and of itself. A grand, split-stone staircase is illuminated by a dozen or so chandeliers that sparkle like oversized prisms. Stately gold-framed mirrors line the walls for an infinity effect almost reminiscent of the Palace of Versailles.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO