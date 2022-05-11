ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Unravelling seasonal trends in coastal marine heatwave metrics across global biogeographical realms

By FranÃ§ois Thoral
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarine heatwaves (MHWs) can cause dramatic changes to ecologically, culturally, and economically important coastal ecosystems. To date, MHW studies have focused on geographically isolated regions or broad-scale global oceanic analyses, without considering coastal biogeographical regions and seasons. However, to understand impacts from MHWs on diverse coastal communities, a combined biogeographical-seasonal approach...

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geographical#Marine Sciences#Seasonality#Mhw
