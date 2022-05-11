ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ste. Genevieve County, MO

Additional Issues Force Bridge To Close Again For Repairs

By Editor
stegenherald.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJust when repairs to the Franklin Bridge looked easily doable, another setback has hit the old structure. The 102-year-old bridge has slid off its support beams and a ring wall on one end is cracked. The Ste. Genevieve County Commission shut the bridge down when informed. Chris Crocker of...

www.stegenherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
wmix94.com

IDOT REPORTS 15″ COLLAPSE OF HIGHWAY NEAR ALBERS

ALBERS, IL — Anyone traveling on Illinois Route 161 near Albers recently has noticed signage warning of uneven pavement and water on the road. According to Joseph Monroe, District 8 Operations Engineer for the Illinois Department of Transportation, mine subsidence from the Monterey Mine #2 has caused the roadway and surrounding fields to collapse approximately 15-inches since May 4 when the problem first presented as a bump. The mine is now known as now known as ExxonMobil Coal USA. Initially, he says, IDOT thought the issue may have been a utility problem. But it quickly became obvious it was a mining issue. Monroe explains IDOT responded to the scene the day after it was discovered, placed the warning signage and began pumping water from the roadway.
ALBERS, IL
KFVS12

New area code announced for 573 area code region in Mo.

Crews responded to a fire in the home of a basement on the 1500 block of Themis Street in Cape Girardeau Tuesday night. Elderly woman dead, three houses intentionally set on fire in Caldwell County. Updated: 18 hours ago. |. The authorities are investigating a string of apparent arsons near...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
laduenews.com

New Beginnings at The Fountains of West County

There’s a lot to consider when moving yourself or a loved one into a senior living community, but what it all comes down to is the sincerity of the care it provides. Whether that care is for physical or mental aging or care for the quality of each resident’s day-to-day experiences, The Fountains of West County has made that sincerity its priority. The Fountains’ true love for seniors is apparent as its staff is dedicated to offering each resident a healthy, active and enriched lifestyle.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
Ste. Genevieve, MO
Government
County
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Local
Missouri Government
Ste. Genevieve County, MO
Government
City
Ste. Genevieve, MO
State
Missouri State
mymoinfo.com

Herculaneum Port funding and project update

Aerial view of cargo ship, cargo container in warehouse harbor at thailand . (Herculaneum) Things continue to move in a positive direction when it comes to the Jefferson County Port Authority and specifically the Herculaneum port. American Patriot Holdings has received bids to build river-going ships that can move nearly two-thousand containers at a time. The ships which will originate in Louisiana near the mouth of the Mississippi River would make stops in Memphis, Tennessee, and Fort Smith, Arkansas, as well as Herculaneum. Port Authority Executive Director Jim McNichols says these new vessels will change the game.
HERCULANEUM, MO
KTLO

Plane crashes near southwest Missouri airport

The Aurora Police Department has confirmed a plane went down near the Aurora Airport at about 10:47 am Thursday. The pilot was the only person on board the plane, according to the Aurora Rural Fire Protection District’s Facebook page. The Aurora Fire Department says he was taken to a...
AURORA, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Crocker
Person
Garry Nelson
mymoinfo.com

Crystal City prepares for retail surge

(Crystal City) Things have been moving when it comes to filling vacant retail buildings in Crystal City. Most of the vacant spaces are owned by R.L. Jones Properties. Crystal City City Administrator Jason Eisenbeis says there is a lot of interest in spaces in the Twin City Mall. Eisenbeis says...
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
The Center Square

Bill would raise payments in utility eminent domain cases in rural Missouri

(The Center Square) – The sponsor of a bill strengthening farmer’s rights in eminent domain claims promised similar reforms for all Missourians on Thursday. Rep. Mike Haffner, R-Pleasant Hill, joined Republicans from the House, Senate and Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe in praising House Bill 2005, which would require compensation for agricultural or horticultural land to be 150% of fair market value and determined by a court.
MISSOURI STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban Construction#Keith Simpson Contacting#Tac
KFVS12

Multi-vehicle crash closed 1 lane of eastbound Jackson Blvd.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Four cars were involved in crash on Jackson Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, May 11. One car rear ended another in the eastbound lanes near the high school. Our crew on scene said one lane in each direction was blocked; however, by 3:30 p.m. just one eastbound lane was blocked.
JACKSON, MO
voiceofmuscatine.com

Missouri ag businesses tax credit bill passes

Missouri’s omnibus ag bill has passed the state legislature with House approval Tuesday. Missouri Cattlemen’s Executive Vice President Mike Deering calls it’s a win for all the state’s agriculture. “It has the Missouri Department of [Agriculture] tax credits in there that producers can utilize to create...
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
mymoinfo.com

One dead in major Jefferson County auto accident

(Jefferson County) Traffic was halted and portions of US 67 both north and southbound at Route CC south of Festus was closed for at least an hour after a serious multi-vehicle accident on Tuesday morning that resulted in one fatality. Corporal Logan Bolton with the Missouri State Highway Patrol says...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, MO
5 On Your Side

Metro East family farm to reopen St. Louis County seasonal market

ROCK HILL, Mo. — Eckert's Farm, the pick-your-own produce farm with multiple locations in Metro East, will open its seasonal St. Louis County market on Thursday. The season retail store, at 9530 Manchester Road in Rock Hill, will be open daily from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. beginning Thursday through Aug. 28. Eckert's first opened its seasonal market in the Rock Hill location, a former Lucky's grocery store, in 2021.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy