Acy Steven Knowles

Clint and Madeline Champion of Farmington, Missouri announce the birth of their son, Elias James at 8:33am, on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. He weighed 6 pounds 12 ounces and was 19 ½ inches long. Elias was welcomed home by...
Darianne and Keith Barnett of St. Mary, Missouri announce the birth of their daughter, Phoebe Marie at 5:12am, on Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at Ste. Genevieve County Memorial Hospital in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She weighed 7 pounds 4 ounces and was 20 ½ inches long. Phoebe was welcomed home...
Vernon Huck, 77, of Jackson, Missouri, unexpectedly passed away Thursday, May 5, 2022, in Cape Girardeau. He was born June 19, 1944, in Ste. Genevieve to Julius J. and Evelyn Zerwig Huck. He had four siblings, Arlene, Wayne, Arneda, and Delbert. Vernon and Karla Basler were united in marriage December...
Patricia H. Ross, 85 years old, of Sainte Genevieve, died Sunday, May 1, 2022 at Ste. Genevieve Care Center in Ste. Genevieve, MO. She was born January 2, 1937 in Kaskaskia, IL. She is survived by Daughter, Tara (David) Gamma of St. Mary, MO; Son, Darren (Tammy) Marion of Harrisonburg,...
Wallace “Gump” Roth, 88 years old, of St. Louis, MO, died Thursday, May 5, 2022. He was born on August 27, 1933 to Edmond and Irene (Zahner) Roth of Perryville, MO. He was married to Mary Meredith on July 18, 1959. He is survived by his loving wife...
Theresa Schweiss, 95 years old, of Sainte Genevieve, MO, died Monday, May 2, 2022 at Parkwood Meadows in Sainte Genevieve, MO. She was born September 13, 1926 in Ste. Genevieve, MO and was married to Adolph Schweiss on October 26, 1946. She is survived by Two Daughters, Debbie Naeter of...
Shirley Harris, 77 years old, of Sainte Genevieve, MO, died Wednesday, May 4, 2022. She was born August 1, 1944 in St. Louis, MO ad was married to Dennis Harris on September 7, 1977. She is survived by Husband, Dennis Harris of Sainte Genevieve, MO; Daughter, Dawn Ragsdell of Redkey,...
Homer Willis Johnston, of Farmington, entered into eternal rest on May 1, 2022, at his residence at the age of 81. He was born on October 3, 1940, in St. Louis, Missouri to the late Willis and Arles (Seabaugh) Johnston. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sisters, Mae Lucille Johnston, and Barbara Ann Johnston.
The 2-day manhunt for Bobby Lee Stevens, 47, is over. The suspect who allegedly fired on a Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff deputy on Tuesday, May 10, in the western part of the county was apprehended by the Farmington Police Department on Thursday, May 12. The incident forced local and area...
Late Tuesday night, just before midnight local time, several Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s deputies closed a high-speed police chase on I-55 southbound from mile-marker 161 to 141. Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Department personnel initially clocked the vehicle going 91 miles per hour in a 70 MPH zone at the...
Officials expect a large turnout at the May 19 Missouri Department of Natural Resources (DNR) public meeting. The meeting begins at 7 p.m., at the Progress Sports Complex on the grounds of the Ste. Genevieve County Community Center. The public will get a chance to express views on the proposed...
There was good news and bad news coming out of the April 27 New Bourbon Regional Port Authority(NBRPA) Board meeting in Perryville. The bad news was there was no quorum, so no official actions could be taken. The good news was, there were some positive things the group could have...
Just when repairs to the Franklin Bridge looked easily doable, another setback has hit the old structure. The 102-year-old bridge has slid off its support beams and a ring wall on one end is cracked. The Ste. Genevieve County Commission shut the bridge down when informed. Chris Crocker of the...
As of late Wednesday morning, law enforcement personnel had not yet found the suspect who allegedly fired at them during a tense scene on Highway 32 Tuesday evening. Jason Schott, chief deputy of the Ste. Genevieve County Sheriff’s Office, said that law enforcement know the individual’s identity and will eventually bring him into custody.
The Valle Catholic softball team, head coached by Kurt Basler, will meet the Plato Eagles in the Class 1 state quarterfinals on Tuesday, May 17. The top-seeded and fifth-ranked Eagles defeated second-seeded and ninth-ranked Crane Pirates 5-0 in the District 4 championship game Wednesday in Fordland. Plato (14-2), which has...
