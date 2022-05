Cardi B puts her hand-eye coordination to the test in the latest episode of "Cardi Tries," a series where the star, yes, tries things for the first time. After testing her survival skills, stepping into the ballet studio, officiating a wedding, and giving her husband, Offset, a tattoo, Cardi B invited Normani onto the show to play tennis for the first time — with some help from professional tennis player and 2012 junior world champion Taylor Townsend. "We need all the help that we can get," Normani tells Townsend as they crash her children's tennis lesson.

