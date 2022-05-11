ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bonneville County, ID

Runaway teen located

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42Bu2M_0faVQ6Gm00

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDATE 12:35 p.m. The Bonneville County Sheriff's Office reports Lakota Alan Holien has been located and is safe.

ORIGINAL: Bonneville County Sheriffs deputies are seeking the public’s help locating a 17-year-old runaway.

Lakota Alan Holien was reported as a runaway Tuesday afternoon from a residence in the Ammon area after he failed to return home from school.

Lakota was last seen wearing dark navy colored jeans and a teal blue hooded sweatshirt. He is approximately 6’3” tall, 120lbs, with Brown hair and Brown eyes. Anyone with information is asked to contact our dispatch at 208-529-1200.

The post Runaway teen located appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

Related
Idaho State Journal

Authorities: Local juveniles charged as adults with attempted murder after AR-15 drive-by shooting

IDAHO FALLS — Two 14-year-old boys are being charged as adults after they reportedly admitted to stealing guns and a car and shooting at an occupied house. Court records indicate that Angelo James Scott MaHaffy of Idaho Falls and Jovani Garcia of Rigby targeted the victim, who was of the same age group, telling police they had a "beef" with him. The Bonneville County Prosecutor's Office told the Post Register...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Pocatello man charged with a felony after dropping baby on concrete

POCATELLO — A local man was arrested for allegedly injuring a baby following a gun-related incident mere hours after a shooting last week that left two Pocatello police officers hospitalized. Bryson J. Stoltz, 19, faces a felony charge for allegedly dropping a child while video recording a police investigation.
POCATELLO, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bonneville County, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Ammon, ID
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Runaway Boise girl home safe

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise girl reported as a runaway is back home a week later. Aaliyah had been last seen around 3 p.m. on May 5, when left her home on foot near the area of Vista Avenue and Cherry Lane. When she didn't return home by the next morning, her family reported her as a runaway.
BOISE, ID
rexburgstandardjournal.com

Upper Valley Crime Log

The Upper Valley Crime Log is a partial list of calls compiled from reports from Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Rexburg Police, Fremont County Sheriff’s Office, St. Anthony Police and Ashton Police. Madison County. April 27. 11:01 a.m. Responded to Highway 20 at milepost 337 to a three-vehicle crash...
FREMONT COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPDATE: Suspect eludes police; shelter in place order lifted

IDAHO FALLS — Authorities are searching for a male suspect in the 100 block of 15th Street and 16th Street in Idaho Falls. Idaho Falls Police spokeswoman Jessica Clements said an officer in the area spotted a wanted subject shortly after 8 p.m. Thursday. Before he could be apprehended, the suspect, who has not been named, fled on foot.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Brown Hair#Law Enforcement#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Armed robbery suspect now in custody

The Idaho Falls Police Department is continuing to search for 43-year-old James Eldon Perry in connection to an armed robbery and aggravated assault that occurred on Tuesday in Idaho Falls. The post Armed robbery suspect now in custody appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

One California man sentenced for Pocatello construction site burglary

POCATELLO — One of the two Los Angeles men arrested in connection to multiple January Pocatello job site burglaries has been sentenced to probation. Jobsan Enoc Garcia Baca, 20, has been sentenced to five years of felony probation for two counts of grand theft by District Judge Javier Gabiola. The probation carries with it a 120-day discretionary prison sentence.
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Idaho State Journal

Local man accused of injuring 15-year-old boy he allowed on car's hood while driving

POCATELLO — A 19-year-old local man has been charged with a felony after police say he allowed a juvenile teenager to ride on the hood of his vehicle in the parking lot of a public swimming pool and the teen was injured when he fell off. Isaac Eduard Gerrish, of Pocatello, has been charged with one count of felony injury to a child following the incident, which began to unfold around 8:25 p.m. on Wednesday, according to Pocatello police reports the Idaho State Journal obtained...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Rigby man sentenced to 3 months in jail and probation for killing infant son

RIGBY — A man who pleaded guilty to causing the death of a three-month-old infant has been sentenced to 90 days in county jail. Dillon Hunter Butikofer, 20, pleaded guilty to a felony for voluntary manslaughter, according to court records. In addition to the three-month prison sentence, he received 10 years of felony probation with a 180-day discretionary prison sentence from District Judge Stevan Thompson.
RIGBY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

One car burns, another flips

COEUR d'ALENE - One car caught fire after crashing, and another flipped over in separate accidents on Thursday. There were no serious injuries. Coeur d'Alene firefighters responded to Interstate 90, milepost 11, and found a vehicle that had struck the guardrail and caught fire. The driver suffered minor injuries, while...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Idaho State Journal

Mom and two children escape from Burley house fire

BURLEY — A mother and two young children escaped from a house fire Tuesday before the fire department arrived. According to a Burley Fire Department Facebook post, firefighters were sent to 705 Oriental Ave. at 6:35 a.m. and found the front of a mobile home fully engulfed in flames. There were no injuries. The blaze...
BURLEY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Search underway for suspect after carjacking at Idaho Falls gas station

IDAHO FALLS — The Idaho Falls Police Department is searching for a vehicle and suspect in connection to an armed carjacking that happened Tuesday evening. The incident was reported shortly after 5:30 p.m. at Maverick on 1520 Sunnyside Road. The suspect left in the vehicle on Sunnyside Road driving West, according to an Idaho Falls police spokeswoman.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Jail time recommended for Idaho woman at January 6 insurrection

Federal prosecutors are asking a judge to sentence an Idaho woman to 60 days in jail for her role in the January 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Pam Hemphill has been a regular participant in protests led by the People’s Rights Network, the anti-government group led by Ammon Bundy.
IDAHO STATE
kmvt

Murder trial date for Twin Falls man set

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Murder trial dates for a Twin Falls man are now set, and the trial for another area man charged on first degree murder will begin soon. The trial for Cedric Sebastian Mitchell, a Twin Falls resident who is charged with first degree murder in a 2019 car crash, is set to begin on Oct. 17 of this year.
TWIN FALLS, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy