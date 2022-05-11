ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Broadway’s ‘Take Me Out’ Theater To Install Infrared System To Detect Smartphone Scofflaws

By Greg Evans
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago

Click here to read the full article.

Following the leak on social media of cell phone video and photos of a naked Jesse Williams , star of Broadway ’s Take Me Out , the venue will install an infrared camera system facing the audience that will be monitored in real time by the venue’s security team, a spokesperson for the show tells Deadline.

The cell phone video, shot from the audience and then posted on social media the day of the Tony Award announcements, infuriated the Second Stage Theater, Actors’ Equity and Williams’ co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson. “Taking naked pictures of anyone without their consent is highly objectionable and can have severe legal consequences,” Second Stage said in a statement last night. “Posting it on the internet is a gross and unacceptable violation of trust between the actor and audience forged in the theater community.”

The theater company said it is “actively pursuing takedown requests and ask that no one participates in the distribution of these images, and that the venue is adding additional staff at the theater to enforce the policy.

“I’m appalled by the disrespect shown to the actors of our company whose vulnerability on stage ever night is crucial to Take Me Out ,” Ferguson tweeted. “Anyone who applauds or trivializes this behavior has no place in the theater which has always been a safe space for artists & audience members.”

(Williams himself was asked about the nude scene – though not the video leak – on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live Monday, telling host host Andy Cohen, “Everyone around me [was] going, ‘Are you serious? Are you sure? Nude, nude? Naked?’ And everybody makes such a big deal. It’s a body. Once you see it, you realize, whatever. It’s a body. I just have to not make it that big of a deal.”)

Even prior to the photo leak, Second Stage was taking unusual steps – unusual for Broadway, at any rate – to prevent violators of Broadway’s no-photo rule. As with some comedy clubs and concert venues, Second Stage required patrons to lock their phones in Yondr pouches, which prevent access to the devices until the pouches are unlocked as patrons exit the venue. Whether the Take Me Out bootlegger managed to open their Yondr pouch or snuck in an unpouched phone is unclear.

The video shows both Williams and co-star Michael Oberholtzer naked during a shower scene. The play, about a New York Yankees-like baseball team and the fallout when a star player (Williams) comes out as gay, includes more than one scene of full nudity. (Ferguson, who plays the Williams’ character’s agent) is the sole cast member who does not disrobe.

Take Me Out has been nominated for four 2022 Tony Awards, including featured actor nominations for Williams, Oberholtzer and Ferguson, as well as Best Revival of a Play.

The Jesse Williams incident isn’t the first time Broadway has had to confront the issue. In 2019, Audra McDonald, then starring with Michael Shannon in a revival of Terrence McNally’s Frankie and Johnny in the Clair de Lune took to Twitter to call out an audience member who photographed a nude scene.

“To whoever it was in the audience that took a flash photo during our nude scene today: Not cool. Not cool at all,” McDonald tweeted.

Nor would the use of an infrared system to detect violators be a first: In 2017, magician Derek DelGaudio was appearing in his hit Off Broadway show In & Of Itself when he noticed on a security monitor with infrared capability that an audience member was recording the show with a smartphone concealed in his breast pocket. The audience member turned out to be a rival mentalist from Northern Ireland; the house manager inspected his phone following the show but found no recordings.

Elsewhere on Broadway, just two days after the Take Me Out video was posted, security staff at Chicago , currently starring Pamela Anderson in a limited engagement, were seen repeatedly confronting audience members attempting to surreptitiously shoot cell phone video of Anderson during her song-and-dance numbers. At one point, security asked two audience members seated next to the video scofflaws to briefly vacate their seats so the security team could sit beside – and have a chat with – the violators, who did not resume recording thereafter.

More from Deadline
Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Twisted Metal’: Stephanie Beatriz Joins Cast Of Peacock’s Live-Action Video Game Adaptation

Click here to read the full article. Stephanie Beatriz (Encanto, Brooklyn Nine-Nine) will star in Peacock’s Twisted Metal, the live-action video game adaptation starring Anthony Mackie. Beatriz will play the character of Quiet, a ferocious, badass car thief who acts purely on instinct – you couldn’t stop her any more than a manhole could stop a volcano. Coming from a community that oppressed her into silence, Quiet’s wish is to find her place in this dark, chaotic world. But when she becomes clouded by her need for revenge, Quiet forms an unlikely, antagonistic bond with John Doe (Mackie). From Cobra Kai writer Michael Jonathan...
NFL
Deadline

Eddie Cochran Documentary In The Works From Kirsty Bell; Goldfinch Entertainment To Launch Sales In Cannes

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Eddie Cochran, the American rock n roll star behind songs such as “Twenty Flight Rock” and “Summertime Blues,” is getting the feature documentary treatment. The musician, who influenced the likes of The Beatles and The Rolling Stones, is to be the subject of Don’t Forget Me from director Kirsty Bell, who recently directed A Bird Flew In. Goldfinch Entertainment, which is behind docs such as Quant and Ronnie’s, is producing and launching sales at the Cannes Film Festival. Cochran, who appeared in the the 1959 musical Go, Johnny, Go!, died in a car crash in...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘ER’ Star Anthony Edwards Joins Tony-Nominated ‘Girl From The North Country’ On Broadway

Click here to read the full article. Calling Dr. Mark Greene. Please report to the Broadway stage. ER star Anthony Edwards made his Broadway musical debut Friday night as “Dr. Walker” in the Tony-nominated Girl From The North Country. With several members of the company out of the show because of Covid-19 infections, Edwards stepped in at the last moment (and after only an hour of rehearsal time) to ensure that the show would go on. He starred opposite his wife, Mare Winningham, who was recently nominated for a Tony Award for her role. Lead producer of Girl From The North Country Tristan Baker...
NFL
Deadline

Onyx Collective Picks Up ‘Unprisoned’ With Kerry Washington & Delroy Lindo; Comedy Will Stream On Hulu, Star+ & Disney+

Click here to read the full article. Onyx Collective has picked up its first scripted comedy. Unprisoned, an eight-episode series from ABC Signature that stars Kerry Washington and Delroy Lindo, will streamed exclusively on Hulu in the U.S., Star+ in Latin America and Disney+ in all other territories. Inspired by the life of Tracy McMillan, Unprisoned is a half-hour about “a messy but perfectionist relationship therapist and single mom whose life is turned right-side-up when her dad gets out of prison and moves in with her and her teenage son.” Washington (Scandal) plays Paige Alexander, a marriage and family therapist and mom to...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hugh Jackman
Person
Sam Rockwell
Person
Pamela Anderson
Person
Rachel Dratch
Person
Terrence Mcnally
Person
Audra Mcdonald
Person
Ruth Negga
Person
Jesse Williams
Person
Patti Lupone
Hello Magazine

Gwyneth Paltrow reveals upcoming family change with her children

Gwyneth Paltrow is a doting mom to two teenage children, Apple and Moses, who she shares with ex-husband Chris Martin. The family are notoriously private, but over the weekend the award-winning actress gave a rare insight into their upcoming plans - and how they are changing things up this year for Mother's Day.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Deadline

FX Summer Premiere Dates: ‘Reservation Dogs’, ‘What We Do In The Shadows’, New Series ‘The Old Man’ & ‘The Bear’, More

Click here to read the full article. FX has its summer plans. The network today revealed premiere dates for eight new or returning series including the debut of Jeff Bridges-led drama The Old Man, new Hulu comedy The Bear and Ryan Reynolds docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, along with fresh seasons of What We Do in the Shadows, Reservation Dogs and American Horror Stories.  Here are the dates and where the series will air or stream. Synopses of the new shows follow: June 16: The Old Man, new drama on FX June 23: The Bear, new comedy exclusively on Hulu July 12: What We Do in the Shadows, Season 4 on FX July 21: American...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘L.A. Law’ Sequel Not Going Forward At ABC, Pilot Is Being Shopped

Click here to read the full article. UPDATED: ABC’s L.A. Law sequel has gone the way of the network’s NYPD Blue sequel. The network has passed on the pilot, headlined by Blair Underwood, reprising his role as attorney Jonathan Rollins in addition to executive producing. There are no plans for the project to be reworked at ABC, but I hear the finished pilot is being shopped to other outlets. Like was the case with the revival of Steven Bochco’s iconic NYPD Blue, the followup to Bochco’s acclaimed legal drama L.A. Law had a very high bar to clear in order to...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Broadway#Smartphone#Theater Company#Yankees#Sag Awards#Williams Co
ComicBook

Chris Rock Finally Breaks Silence on Will Smith's Oscars Slap

After weeks of silence, Chris Rock has finally addressed his now-infamous incident with Will Smith at March's 94th Annual Academy Awards. During another sold-out show at Baltimore's Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, Rock directly referenced the slap, but only spent a second on it before moving on with his set.
BALTIMORE, MD
Hello Magazine

Kate Hudson inundated with messages after making unexpected announcement

Kate Hudson has realized one of her dreams and has taken to Instagram to share the incredible news with her 15 million followers. Sharing two pictures of her looking casual in a pair of baggy dip-dyed trousers and a white tank top, and singing into a microphone, the actress announced a surprising career change.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

M88 Signs ‘Ramy’ Writer & Producer Amir Sulaiman

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Grammy-nominated poet, screenwriter, producer, and director Amir Sulaiman has signed with M88. Sulaiman most recently served as writer and producer on Season 2 of the hit Hulu series Ramy. On the music front, he earned a 2022 Grammy nomination for Best Spoken Word Album for his collaboration with Dave Chappelle on their album 8:46. Sulaiman has also released music with Robert Glasper; they performed their song “In Tune” on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon earlier this year. Since getting his start on HBO’s groundbreaking series Def Poetry Jam in 2004, Sulaiman has performed across...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Deadline

‘True Lies’ Reboot Picked Up To Series By CBS, Capping 6-Year Journey For McG & Bringing 20th TV Back On The Network

Click here to read the full article. It took an extra day but True Lies, which had been expected to get a nod yesterday, along with CBS’ other new series orders, is officially picked up to series. As Deadline reported yesterday, the reboot of James Cameron’s hit 1994 action comedy movie, from Matt Nix, McG, Cameron and 20th Television, is targeted for midseason. It joins CBS’ other newly picked up hourlong series, Fire Country, East New York and So Help Me Todd, which are expected to be on the fall schedule. It is no surprise that CBS and True Lies studio...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Upfront Week 2022 Presentation & Party Schedule: Portfolio Pitches, Fewer Parties & Jimmy Kimmel

Click here to read the full article. Emerging from the long shadow of Covid, we are headed into what traditionally has been known as broadcast upfront week, a ritual dating back to the three-network days and centered on the annual fall release of new car models. The moniker is less apt than ever this year, with the CW as the only broadcast network doing a standalone event; the others all are part of corporate portfolio presentations. Warner Bros Discovery CEO David Zaslav, the architect of the Discovery-WarnerMedia $43 billion merger, is expected to take the stage and make the case...
NFL
Deadline

‘Big Sky’ Renewed For Season 3 At ABC; Jensen Ackles Joins As Series Regular

Click here to read the full article. The mysteries of Big Sky will continue at ABC, which has renewed the David E. Kelly series for season three. The series stars Kylie Bunbury and Katheryn Winnick.  Jensen Ackles, who guest starred in the season two finale, joins the cast as a series regular in season three. The Supernatural star plays Beau Arlen, a confident and charming good ol’ boy from Texas who steps in as temporary Sheriff (and Jenny Hoyt’s new boss) as a favor to his friend Sheriff Tubb. Ackles, Deadline understands, is on a one-year deal.  Jamie-Lynn Sigler has also been upped...
NFL
Deadline

Steve Martin Crashes ‘Only Murders’ Co-Star Selena Gomez’s ‘SNL’ Debut For Sketch On Whoopie Cushion Inventor

Click here to read the full article. Steve Martin crashed his Only Murders co-star Selena Gomez’s first episode as host of SNL, for a pre-taped sketch on whoopie cushion inventor, Archie Gizmo. The segment on Martin’s fictional inventor came as part of the show American Inventors, hosted by Taylor Gosh (Gomez). “The automobile, paper cup, dancing, computer. These were all invented. But who did that, and what is their story?” Gosh wonders up top. “We begin with Archie Gizmo, the brilliant inventor of the whoopie cushion.” We then cut to Gizmo himself, who explains that back in the early ’60s, he was just...
NFL
Deadline

Upfronts 2022: Fox Goes Down To The Wire On ‘9-1-1’, ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ & ‘The Resident’ Renewals – Update

Click here to read the full article. UPDATE SATURDAY PM: Forty-one hours before Fox is to present its 2022-23 slate to advertisers in New York, the network still does not have its top drama series, 9-1-1, 9-1-1: Lone Star and The Resident, locked in for next season. This is a throwback to some 11th hour Two and a Half Men renewals we had years ago that also closed hours before CBS’ upfront presentation. From what I hear, the situation is not as dramatic in this case, it seems like the network focused its attention on the tough decisions and bubble show...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Fire Country’: Tia Napolitano Set As Showrunner On CBS’ New Max Thieriot Drama Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Tia Napolitano (Cruel Summer) has joined CBS’ newly picked up drama series Fire Country as executive producer and showrunner. Her hire was already in the works when the network yesterday gave an official series order to the buzzy pilot, executive produced by and starring Max Thieriot. The project, from Jerry Bruckheimer Television and CBS Studios, is inspired by Thieriot’s experiences growing up in Northern California fire country and stems from an original idea by the actor, who also co-penned the story for the pilot with its writers, Tony Phelan and Joan Rater. 2022-23 CBS...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘SNL’: Natasha Lyonne To Host Season Finale With Musical Guest Japanese Breakfast

Click here to read the full article. Natasha Lyonne is making her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on the season finale. The Russian Doll star will host the finale on May 21 with Japanese Breakfast as musical guest. Lyonne’s Russian Doll second season is currently streaming on Netflix and she is also set to star in and exec produced Peacock’s Poker Face. Japanese Breakfast is the indie pop band fronted by Michelle Zauner, who wrote critically acclaimed memoir Crying In H Mart last year. Her latest album Jubilee was released last year via Dead Oceans. It follows this weekend’s show with Selena Gomez as host and Post Malone as musical guest. Saturday Night Live is produced in association with Broadway Video. The creator and executive producer is Lorne Michaels. More from Deadline'SNL' Promo: Selena Gomez Gets "Antsy" In Anticipation Of Her First Hosting GigMaria Taylor Named New Host Of NBC's 'Football Night In America''Grand Crew' Renewed For Season 2 By NBCBest of DeadlineNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreTV Cancellations Photo Gallery: Shows Ending In 2022 & Beyond2022 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Emmys, Tonys & More
NFL
Deadline

‘Los Montaner’ Gives Teaser Trailer For Disney+ Series On Famous Latin American Family

Click here to read the full article. They’re one of the most famous families in Latin America. Now, the rest of the world beckons, as the Montaner family is launching a new reality series on Disney+. Coming to Disney+ later this year, Los Montaner is a new Disney+ original documentary series. It takes audiences inside the day-to-day life of the Montaner family’s most intimate moments including weddings, births, and celebrations, as well as, providing the audience with a behind-the-scenes look at their artistic careers. Los Montaner follows the iconic family of the Montaners: Ricardo, Marlene, Mau, Ricky and Evaluna, and their significant...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

80K+
Followers
29K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy