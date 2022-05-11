ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Glacier National Park superintendent named

By MTN News
 4 days ago
WEST GLACIER - A new superintendent is headed to Glacier National Park.

National Park Service (NPS) Regional Director Mike Reynolds announced David (Dave) Roemer will be managing the over one million acres that make up the park.

"Dave brings strong experience working with community and Tribal partners and is a passionate and inclusive leader,” said Reynolds. “Dave's strong background in resource management and park operations will serve him well as Glacier's new superintendent."

Prior to his current position, Roemer worked as the chief of resource management and science at Redwood National and State Parks and in a similar position at Big Thicket National Preserve. He has also worked as a biologist at both Bryce Canyon and Carlsbad Caverns national parks. Roemer began his NPS career as an interpretive ranger at Carlsbad Caverns.

“I am excited for the opportunity to serve as superintendent of Glacier National Park. I look forward to working with the exceptional staff at Glacier and welcoming visitors to experience the majestic landscapes and diverse ecosystems at the Crown of the Continent,” said Roemer. “I am eager to continue the park’s strong relationships with Tribes, local governments, partner organizations and external stakeholders.”

Roemer did his graduate work in Montana where he received a master’s degree in environmental studies from the University of Montana. He has a bachelor’s degree in environmental communications from Antioch College.

Roemer will begin working at Glacier in early July. He succeeds Jeff Mow who retired in December after more than eight years leading Glacier National Park.

Roemer will be moving to Glacier with his wife, daughter, and soon who all enjoy camping, backpacking and travel.

