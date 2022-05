Judge says Florida congressional map unconstitutional, says he’ll block it. A state judge said Gov. Ron DeSantis’ congressional map that eliminated a Black district in North Florida was unconstitutional and ordered the old boundaries restored. Leon Circuit Judge Layne Smith, whom DeSantis appointed in 2020, said from the bench Wednesday that while he couldn’t rule on whether the map violated the federal Voting Rights Act, he had determined it did violate the Florida Constitution’s Fair District amendment approved by the voters. More from the Orlando Sentinel and the AP.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO