Movies

Katy Perry Lands Lead Role as Magical Pop Star in Animated Musical ‘Melody’: See Her Character

By Starr Bowenbank
Billboard
Billboard
 4 days ago

Katy Perry is taking her talents to the big screen. On Tuesday (May 10), the “When I’m Gone” singer shared a look at her character, Melody, in the upcoming animated musical of the same name, directed by Jeremy Zag.

Perry posted snapshots of her character, who has bubblegum pink hair, in a bedroom. The character is playing the guitar in front of a backdrop of posters featuring a pop star named Rose Stellar, who decorates the cover of a fictional Rolling Stone magazine. The second image shows Melody wistfully gazing at the posters of her idol, and the third image pictures her singing, with colorful and illuminated music notes dancing in the air.

Deadline , who announced that the award-winning singer will be assuming the lead role in the film, provided a brief synopsis of the film. “Melody is a kind-hearted, insecure singer who must overcome the evil plans of Rose Stellar, a jealous wicked pop queen who has vowed to destroy her,” it reads. “Set against the backdrop of New York City, Melody will take audiences on an adventure of song, laughter and heroic quest. In her arsenal, Melody has seven musical notes that set her apart and have magical qualities and help guide her moral compass.”

Perry will also write and perform songs for the film. Tyler Thompson will produce for Cross Creek alongside Katy Perry, Jeremy Zag and Michael Gracey ( The Greatest Showman and Ladybug & Cat Noir Awakening for Netflix). Speaking with the outlet about the movie, the singer said that the animated musical mirrors some of her own struggles with self-confidence, which is a large part of what led her to role.

“I am  37-year-old woman who still struggles with being insecure,” she told the publication. “I’ve come to realize that everyone is insecure, and that if you are not, I wonder if you have some negative characteristics because of that. I’m such a big fan of the animation world, and because my daughter is two years old, I am more immersed than ever before. What resonated for me with Melody and her character is the overall storyline that has to do with self confidence. I’ve realized in laying the foundation for my own child to be fearless, confident and brave, that you cannot have enough films with such strong themes of empowerment.”

See the first look at Melody below.

