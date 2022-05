No. 1 - Authorities are searching for a trio of suspects behind a smash-and-grab robbery of a jewelry store at Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise. The robbery happened the night of April 27 at the Pollack Jewelers store inside the mall. "I've heard of grab and runs and things like this but nothing ever this violent," said Steven Pollack, who has owned the store for more than 20 years. Authorities said a woman pepper-sprayed two employees as two men shattered a display counter and stole multiple watches.

MIAMI, FL ・ 17 HOURS AGO