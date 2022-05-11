Warmer Temps Means the Return of Outdoor Dining

The return of spring means the start of warm summer nights and outdoor dining experiences up and down the Jersey shore. Over the past two years, local businesses have extended outdoor dining options to accommodate pandemic-era mandates – and many of these outdoor options are here to stay.

The shore offers a variety of settings for dining al fresco, including bars, restaurants and breweries. Check out our list of favorites below for more on live music, menus and where you can bring your dog along.

FOR MUSIC + DRINKS

Asbury Biergarten and Festhalle , 527 Lake Avenue, Asbury Park, is open Monday, Thursday and Friday from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Saturday and Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 a.m. and boasts a 9,000 square foot rooftop with water views for outdoor dining, beers from around the world, German eats and live music. Coming up is a Friday, May 13 show by J. Liberio from 7 to 9 p.m., on Saturday, May 14 the venue will host Chris Brown from 1 to 3 p.m. followed by enjoy! from 7 to 10 p.m. The menu and more information on upcoming live music can be found at asburybiergarten.com.

Beach Haus Brewery , 801 Main Street, Belmar, is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 4 to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 12 to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 12 to 7 p.m. The venue features food, a full bar menu and a rotating selection of craft beers brewed on site. The space has a large second-story deck overlooking Main Street, giving visitors water views and a chance to catch an ocean breeze. It is also host to a rotating list of events including Burger Night on Mondays, Music Bingo on Tuesdays, Trivia Night on Thursdays, and live music Fridays and Sundays. The beer list, full menu and more can be found at beachhausbeer.com.

The Salty Whale & Guest House , 390 East Main Street, Manasquan, is open Wednesday-Friday from 4 p.m. – 2 a.m., and Saturdays and Sundays from 12 p.m. – 2 a.m. It features a spacious outdoor dining area with picnic tables, a tent, and outdoor games. The venue will be playing host to several concerts in the coming weeks including Friend Zone on Saturday, May 21 from 7 to 10 p.m., Vinyl on Sunday, May 22 from 3 to 6 p.m., Aaron Manzo on Saturday, May 28 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. and Tom Vincent on Sunday, May 28 from 8 to 11 p.m. The menu, weekly specials and additional information is available online at thesaltywhale.com.

FOR LUNCH OR DINNER

Charlie’s in Bay Head , 72 Bridge Ave, Bay Head, is open for lunch Wednesday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 2:45 p.m., Sunday brunch from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., dinner Monday and Tuesday from 4 to 10:30 p.m., Wednesday and Sunday from 5 to 10:30 p.m., Thursdays from 5 to 11 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 11:30. The restaurant features upscale American cuisine, an extensive wine list and romantic waterside views. While reservations are not required, they are recommended. You can find the menu, wine list and Resy link online at charliesofbayhead.com.

Point Lobster Company , 1 St Louis Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. seven days a week and features a patio dining option with dockside seating. The patio menu offers fresh fish, shellfish and, of course, lobster dishes. The lobsters arrive daily from Maine and Nova Scotia. The restaurant also features a fish market if you’d prefer your crustaceans to-go. The menu and more can be found at pointlobster.com

Molto Wood Burning Bistro , 130A South Main Street in Marlboro, looks forward to welcoming diners in their new patio dining area. They are open Tuesday through Friday, 11am to 10pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am to 11pm and on Sundays from 1pm to 9pm. Molto’s savory dishes that exemplify distinctive Italian cooking in a beautiful eclectic atmosphere can now be enjoyed indoors and on the patio. Chef Mario brings his creative talents to Molto for you to savor. The freshest ingredients are the hallmark of his dishes. Extensive expertise is certain to serve delectable memorable entrees of the highest quality. Visit moltowoodburningbistro.com for more details.

MJs Bayville , located at 905 Bay Boulevard, offers tasty lunches and dinners on the waterfront. The views are spectacular and the outdoor space will transport you on a tropical vacation. The outdoor seating is plentiful and includes high tops, low tops, umbrellas and a stage for some live music right nearby. Stop in and see for yourself one warm spring day. Visit mjsrestaurant.com for a full menu and entertainment schedule.

BEER GARDENS AND BREWERIES

Last Wave Brewing , 601 Bay Ave, Point Pleasant Beach, turned its parking lot into a beer garden with tents and picnic tables. The tasting room and beer garden are open Wednesday through Friday from 4 to 9 p.m., Saturdays from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sundays from 12 to 7 p.m. The brewery offers bar service, as well as growlers, crowlers and cans to go. Well behaved children and dogs on leash are welcome both outside and in the tasting room. Outside food is welcome – and there are great options nearby, including Rosie’s pizza, B2Bistro, Jersey Shore BBQ, Point Lobster and more. You can find the beer list and more at lastwavebrewing.com.

Bradley Brew Project , 714 Main Street, Bradley Beach, is open Wednesday and Thursday from 4 to 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 1 to 9 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 7 p.m. The brewery has a sunny outdoor beer garden for guests to enjoy, and welcomes well behaved dogs on-leash as well as children. The brewery offers beer pairing snacks and welcomes visitors to bring in their own food. We suggest ordering from some of the great local spots, including: MOGO Korean Fusion Tacos in Asbury, Pete and Elda’s Bar/Carmine’s Pizzeria, or Taka in Asbury.

COMING SOON…

Reef and Barrel , 153 Sea Girt Ave, Manasquan, is set to re-open its rooftop patio this summer with updates by Memorial Day weekend. This new spot holds promise as a spot to kickback with a drink and listen to live music. Until you can head upstairs to catch an ocean breeze, you can enjoy the following music indoors: Saturday, May 14 at 9:30 p.m. the bar will host Spare Parts and Joe Barracatta on Saturday May 28. The menu and more information on the rooftop can be found at reefandbarrel.com.

TOO MANY TO COUNT

This list is by no means exhaustive of the phenomenal options our area has to offer for summer fun. Check out the rest of Night & Day Magazine, The Coast and Ocean Stars and your local Chamber of Commerces for more great options to enjoy the best season at the shore outdoors.