ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, NC

Man leads 100 mph chase on I-85 in stolen car, Lexington police say

By Brayden Stamps
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SPMyh_0faVG4ii00

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Cabarrus County man is facing numerous charges following a 100 mph chase on Interstate 85, according to the Lexington Police Department.

On Sunday, an officer with the Lexington Police Department had pulled over Jernandro Jamar Franklin, 37, while he was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition.

Police say that the Ford Expedition’s license plate matched up with the registration of a vehicle that a woman had reported as stolen.

1 shot inside of Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem; mall evacuated amid investigation

The officer at the scene smelled marijuana coming from the Ford Expedition.

According to police, Franklin allegedly gave the officer a fake name before driving away from the scene.

Victim was chased, shot in police substation parking lot, Winston-Salem police say

Franklin drove northbound on I-85 at speeds of over 100 mph during the chase according to police reports.

Franklin would ultimately be caught by officers and is charged with the following:

  • Eluding law enforcement
  • Aggressive driving
  • Resisting a public officer
  • Driving while license revoked (not for impairment)
  • Speeding
  • Identity theft

Franklin was given a $15,000 secured bond. He appeared in the Davidson County Courthouse on Wednesday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Shooting at Greensboro gas station update, 2 charged in connection

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Greensboro police have released more information about the reports of shots fired at a Murphy USA gas station on Friday. Investigators say they came to the Murphy USA location on 2107 Pyramids Village Boulevard at 12:58 p.m. after getting reports of a firearm discharge. An unnamed complainant told responding officers that […]
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

75 foot fall leaves NC truck driver hospitalized

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) — A tractor-trailer driver is in the hospital recovering after crashing through an overpass railing on Friday morning in New Bern. The North Carolina Highway Patrol said the truck driver lost control on US-17 heading toward the Trent River Bridge. The driver is now hospitalized with serious injuries. No injuries to […]
FOX8 News

Spring Garden Street shooting leaves 2 injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Two people have been injured in a shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning, according to the Greensboro Police Department. Police came to 4117 Spring Garden Street at 3:15 a.m. after getting reports of an aggravated assault in the area. When officers arrived on the scene, they discovered two unnamed […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lexington, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Winston-salem, NC
Cabarrus County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Lexington, NC
County
Cabarrus County, NC
FOX8 News

Armed robbery in Burlington, suspect at large, police say

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is wanted for an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday afternoon, according to the Burlington Police Department. Police came to a Family Dollar location at 1519 Rauhut Street around 2:19 p.m. after getting calls about a robbery. When responding officers arrived, the store clerk told police that the suspect […]
BURLINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#I 85#Wghp#Ford#Nexstar Media Inc
FOX8 News

Burlington Family Dollar cashier robbed at gunpoint

BURLINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — An employee at Burlington Family Dollar has her life threatened on Thursday. Police say a man entered the Family Dollar store at 1529 Rauhut Street and held a semi-automatic to Elizabeth Lamm’s back. She took the day off from work since she was too shaken up to return. It wasn’t her […]
BURLINGTON, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Burlington Family Dollar store robbed by suspect with a gun

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Burlington police said someone robbed a Family Dollar store with a handgun Thursday afternoon. It happened at the store on Rauhut Street around 2 p.m. Police said a man wearing a black face mask, grey and black hoodie, red pants and white shoes walked inside the store and approached the clerk with a handgun.
BURLINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

NC prisoner mistakenly released over data error, sheriff says

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An inmate was mistakenly released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center after court data was entered incorrectly, the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Saturday. Quay Davis was transported to Charlotte from the Bertie Correctional Institute on a writ hold on April 12 and appeared in court, records showed. He […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX8 News

Crash on I-85 N/I-40 E in Alamance County

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The left lane of Interstate 85 North/Interstate 40 East has been closed due to a car crash, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). The crash occurred near Exit 147 for NC-87 near Graham. There are no details available on how many vehicles were involved, what caused the crash […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WBTV

Police investigate accidental fatal shooting in Statesville

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) – An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in Statesville on Thursday. According to Statesville Police, the shooting happened on East Front Street. The preliminary investigation shows that the shooting was accidental. According to police, two elderly friends were together in an apartment in the...
STATESVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

Winston-Salem man charged in connection to Hanes Mall shooting

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A suspect was arrested on Thursday and charged in connection to a shooting at Hanes Mall earlier this week, according to a Winston-Salem Police Department news release. One person was shot inside of the mall on Tuesday, the release says. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital. […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
35K+
Followers
8K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy