Man leads 100 mph chase on I-85 in stolen car, Lexington police say

LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — A Cabarrus County man is facing numerous charges following a 100 mph chase on Interstate 85, according to the Lexington Police Department.

On Sunday, an officer with the Lexington Police Department had pulled over Jernandro Jamar Franklin, 37, while he was driving a 2007 Ford Expedition.

Police say that the Ford Expedition’s license plate matched up with the registration of a vehicle that a woman had reported as stolen.

The officer at the scene smelled marijuana coming from the Ford Expedition.

According to police, Franklin allegedly gave the officer a fake name before driving away from the scene.

Franklin drove northbound on I-85 at speeds of over 100 mph during the chase according to police reports.

Franklin would ultimately be caught by officers and is charged with the following:

Eluding law enforcement

Aggressive driving

Resisting a public officer

Driving while license revoked (not for impairment)

Speeding

Identity theft

Franklin was given a $15,000 secured bond. He appeared in the Davidson County Courthouse on Wednesday.

