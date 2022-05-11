Fourteen students were inducted into a Victoria College honor society
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria College’s Zeta Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted fourteen students recently.
To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 GPA and maintain a 3.1 higher after induction.
According to VC, Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement of two-year college students. It also provides opportunities for individuals growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.
Here is the list of the 14 inductees by their cities of residence:
Bloomington
Viviana Gomez
Cynthia Resendez
Cuero
Jacob Keith
Edna
Jasmine Baez
El Campo
Meredith Gwosdz
Ganado
Julio Ramos
Port Lavaca
Cesar Blanco
Victoria
Manas Agrawal
Dustin Boniface
Stephanie Cantu
Elijah Countryman
Kaleb Deleon
Kyle Lemke
Nathan Lopez
Chance Losing
Christal Martinez
Brian Miska
Berenice Silva
Wharton
Vicente Avalos
