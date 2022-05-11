ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Victoria, TX

Fourteen students were inducted into a Victoria College honor society

By Jennifer Flores
 4 days ago
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria College’s Zeta Gamma Chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa International Honor Society inducted fourteen students recently.

To be eligible, students must have a 3.5 GPA and maintain a 3.1 higher after induction.

According to VC, Phi Theta Kappa recognizes academic achievement of two-year college students. It also provides opportunities for individuals growth and development through honors, leadership and service programming.

Here is the list of the 14 inductees by their cities of residence:

Bloomington

Viviana Gomez

Cynthia Resendez

Cuero

Jacob Keith

Edna

Jasmine Baez

El Campo

Meredith Gwosdz

Ganado

Julio Ramos

Port Lavaca

Cesar Blanco

Victoria

Manas Agrawal

Dustin Boniface

Stephanie Cantu

Elijah Countryman

Kaleb Deleon

Kyle Lemke

Nathan Lopez

Chance Losing

Christal Martinez

Brian Miska

Berenice Silva

Wharton

Vicente Avalos

#Honor Society#Induction#Victoria College#The Victoria College#Gpa#Vc#Phi Theta Kappa#Julio Ramos#Breaking News#Sports Headlines
Wal-Mart grant helps VPD gift bikes to local children

VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department brings its first Bike Rodeo of 2022 to Victoria. VPD will have the chance to gift bicycles and safety gear to several children throughout the community. The department was able to purchase multiple bikes and safety gear through a $5,000 grant from Wal-Mart North Navarro. Through upcoming bike rodeos, VPS will donate the...
VICTORIA, TX
