Celebrities

Hilary Duff bares all in Women's Health

By Marianne Garvey
CNN
CNN
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Hilary Duff is feeling comfortable in her...

www.cnn.com

Hilary Duff
Hello Magazine

Princess Charlotte's new dress has a link to Prince William that'll warm your heart

Did you see the royal family on Easter Sunday? The Duchess of Cambridge attended the annual Easter service at St George's Chapel in Windsor, arriving hand-in-hand with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte. Kate rocked a fitted coat dress from Emilia Wickstead, in a gorgeous baby blue, and her...
shefinds

Your Jaw Will Drop When You Hear This Bombshell About Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Wedding That Just Leaked—So Awkward!

Four years later, and we are still finding out new details about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s infamous royal wedding, which took place on May 19th in 2018. The latest allegation, which can be found in Tina Brown’s bombshell new book, The Palace Papers: Inside the House of Windsor, the Truth and the Turmoil, claims that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex almost used the wedding as a sort of networking event, and invited A-list celebrities they didn’t even know to their nuptials in order to make high profile friends. Wow!
SheKnows

Cindy Crawford's Daughter Kaia Gerber Is a Statuesque Stunner Dripping in Silver on the Met Gala Red Carpet

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Met Gala is well underway and we’ve already seen so many great looks. Stars like Blake Lively and her husband Ryan Reynolds, who are two of this year’s co-chairs, totally ruled the red carpet, and don’t even get us started on some of the incredible designs that made their red carpet debut. Plus, a number of famous celebrity kids hit the Met Gala red carpet with total confidence and poise. Among the dazzling gowns we’ve seen this evening, Cindy Crawford’s lookalike daughter Kaia Gerber fashioned a gorgeous Alexander McQueen dress that...
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
SheKnows

Did Michelle Obama Just Let Slip That Sasha Obama Has a Serious Boyfriend?

Click here to read the full article. Sasha Obama was only seven years old when her dad was sworn in as the 44th President of the United States. Over eight years, she grew up in front of the entire country, but it’s still hard to believe she’s now an adult and might possibly have a significant other in her life. We know that little tidbit of information, thanks to her mom, Michelle Obama, who was dishing about her daughters’ love lives on Ellen DeGeneres on Tuesday. “Sasha is in college and they’re doing well. They are just amazing young women,” the former First...
Elle

Amal Clooney Trades in Her Nine-to-Five Attire for the Perfect Party-Girl Sheer Top and Stilettos

Amal Clooney is known for her workwear style sensibilities, but last night, she proved that she also knows how to dress for off-duty fun. The human rights lawyer was photographed getting dinner in New York City in a look that shed her usual serious attire. After the ivory shift dress and sleek trench coat that she had been wearing earlier that day, Clooney slipped into a slinky sequined top, worn loosely tucked into a pair of blue jeans with raw hems.
Hello Magazine

Princess Eugenie announces exciting news following emotional message to the Queen

Princess Eugenie has taken to her Instagram Stories to make an exciting announcement related to The Anti-Slavery Collective, which she co-founded with her best friend Julia de Boinville back in 2017. Resharing a message from the charity organisation, the mother-of-one revealed she was posting "news from my charity". WATCH: Princess...
