ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Controlling Single Photons with Rydberg Superatoms

By Wenchao Xu, Vladan Vuletić
APS Physics
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleResearch Laboratory of Electronics, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA. New schemes based on Rydberg superatoms placed in optical cavities can be used to manipulate single photons with high efficiency. The past decade has witnessed swift progress in the development and application of quantum technologies. Many promising directions...

physics.aps.org

Comments / 0

Related
scitechdaily.com

Doomed To Collide: Astronomers Announce Discovery of Supermassive Binary Black Holes

A team of researchers from Purdue University and other institutions has discovered a supermassive black hole binary system, one of only two known such systems. The two black holes, which orbit each other, likely weigh the equivalent of 100 million suns each. One of the black holes powers a massive jet that moves outward at nearly the speed of light. The system is so far away that the visible light seen from Earth today was emitted 8.8 billion years ago.
ASTRONOMY
Phys.org

A simpler approach for creating quantum materials

Since graphene was first isolated and characterized in the early 2000s, researchers have been exploring ways to use this atomically thin nanomaterial because of its unique properties such as high tensile strength and conductivity. In more recent years, twisted bilayer graphene, made of two sheets of graphene twisted to a...
PHYSICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cambridge, MA
Phys.org

Spintronics: How an atom-thin insulator helps transport spins

An intermediate layer consisting of a few atoms is helping to improve the transport of spin currents from one material to another. Until now, this process involves significant losses. A team from Martin Luther University Halle-Wittenberg (MLU), the Max Planck Institute (MPI) for Microstructure Physics, and the Freie Universität Berlin reports in the ACS scientific journal Nano Letters on how this can be avoided. The researchers thus demonstrate important new insights relevant for many spintronic applications, including energy-efficient and ultra-fast storage technologies of the future.
CHEMISTRY
Phys.org

Laser bursts drive fastest-ever logic gates

A long-standing quest for science and technology has been to develop electronics and information processing that operate near the fastest timescales allowed by the laws of nature. A promising way to achieve this goal involves using laser light to guide the motion of electrons in matter, and then using this...
ROCHESTER, NY
Phys.org

New nanomechanical oscillators with record-low loss

The vibrational modes of nanomechanical resonators are analogous to different notes of a guitar string and have similar properties such as frequency (pitch) and lifetime. The lifetime is characterized by the quality factor, which is the number of times that the resonator oscillates until its energy is reduced by 70%. The quality factor is crucial for the modern applications of mechanical resonators as it determines the level of thermal noise, which is a limit for sensing weak forces and observation of quantum effects.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Visualization of edge-modulated charge-density-wave orders in monolayer transition-metal-dichalcogenide metal

In two-dimensional materials with the many-body quantum states, edges become especially significant for realizing a host of physical phenomena and for potential applications in nanodevices. Here, we report the successful construction of ultra-flat monolayer 1H-phase niobium diselenide (NbSe2) with atomically sharp zigzag edges. Our scanning tunneling microscopy and spectroscopy measurements reveal that such zigzag edges hold intriguing one-dimensional edge states. Moreover, we observe an obvious energy-dependent charge-density-wave (CDW) modulation near the edge, highlighting the significant edge-CDW interference interactions. Our findings provide a comprehensive study of tunable structural and electronic properties at the edges in monolayer NbSe2. More importantly, the edge-CDW interference model can be feasible for other CDW metals, suggesting a promising direction of extending desired edge functionalities.
PHYSICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Quantum Physics#Quantum State#Quantum Computers#Quantum Technology#Usa New#Psl University#The Max Planck Institute#Quantum Optics
Nature.com

Monte Carlo study of the pseudogap and superconductivity emerging from quantum magnetic fluctuations

The origin of the pseudogap behavior, found in many high-Tc superconductors, remains one of the greatest puzzles in condensed matter physics. One possible mechanism is fermionic incoherence, which near a quantum critical point allows pair formation but suppresses superconductivity. Employing quantum Monte Carlo simulations of a model of itinerant fermions coupled to ferromagnetic spin fluctuations, represented by a quantum rotor, we report numerical evidence of pseudogap behavior, emerging from pairing fluctuations in a quantum-critical non-Fermi liquid. Specifically, we observe enhanced pairing fluctuations and a partial gap opening in the fermionic spectrum. However, the system remains non-superconducting until reaching a much lower temperature. In the pseudogap regime the system displays a "gap-filling" rather than "gap-closing" behavior, similar to the one observed in cuprate superconductors. Our results present direct evidence of the pseudogap state, driven by superconducting fluctuations.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Luminescent concentrators enable highly efficient and broadband photodetection

With luminescent concentrators, the high quantum yield luminescence emitted by embedded chromophores, featuring a broad absorption spectrum, can be well-tuned to match the peak response of integrated photodetectors. This integration can substantially enhance the device photoresponse all the way from deep UV to near-IR. The concept of luminescent concentrators (LCs)...
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

New Connection Discovered Between Two Weird Quantum Phenomena – Superposition and Entanglement

A “beyond-quantum” equivalence principle for superposition and entanglement. Foundational Questions Institute (FQXi) funded study found a novel connection between two weird quantum phenomena–superposition and entanglement–with implications for ultra-secure cryptography. The physics of the microrealm incorporates two well-known and bizarre concepts: The first is that prior to...
PHYSICS
Phys.org

On-chip circuit produces up to six microwave photons at the same time

A team of researchers with members from Universit´e Paris-Saclay, the University of Ulm and the Institute of Quantum Technologies has developed an on-chip circuit that produces up to six microwave photons at the same time. In their paper published in the journal Physical Review X, the group describes how they built the device, how well it worked, and its possible use as a more efficient way to produce entangled particles.
SCIENCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
Science
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Computer Science
Phys.org

One particle on two paths: Quantum physics is right

The double-slit experiment is the most famous and probably the most important experiment in quantum physics: individual particles are shot at a wall with two openings, behind which a detector measures where the particles arrive. This shows that the particles do not move along a very specific path, as is known from classical objects, but along several paths simultaneously: Each individual particle passes through both the left and the right opening.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

Quantum pixel representations and compression for N-dimensional images

We introduce a novel and uniform framework for quantum pixel representations that overarches many of the most popular representations proposed in the recent literature, such as (I)FRQI, (I)NEQR, MCRQI, and (I)NCQI. The proposed QPIXL framework results in more efficient circuit implementations and significantly reduces the gate complexity for all considered quantum pixel representations. Our method scales linearly in the number of pixels and does not use ancilla qubits. Furthermore, the circuits only consist of \(R_y\) gates and \(\text {CNOT}\) gates making them practical in the NISQ era. Additionally, we propose a circuit and image compression algorithm that is shown to be highly effective, being able to reduce the necessary gates to prepare an FRQI state for example scientific images by up to 90% without sacrificing image quality. Our algorithms are made publicly available as part of QPIXL++, a Quantum Image Pixel Library.
COMPUTERS
scitechdaily.com

Measuring the “Wettability” of Graphene and Other 2D Materials at the Molecular Level

Microscopic measurement of wettability can be achieved at the molecular level using ‘vibrational sum-frequency generation spectroscopy’ (VSFG). Wettability of the material is the ability of a liquid to maintain contact with a solid surface, and it is proportional to hydrophilicity and inversely proportional to hydrophobicity. It is one of the most important properties of a solid, and understanding the wettability of different substrates is critical for a variety of industrial applications, such as desalination, coating agents, and water electrolytes.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

A chemical link between methylamine and methylene imine and implications for interstellar glycine formation

Methylamine CH3NH2 is considered to be an important precursor of interstellar amino acid because hydrogen abstraction might lead to the aminomethyl radical "¢CH2NH2 that can react with "¢HOCO to form glycine, but direct evidence of the formation and spectral identification of "¢CH2NH2 remains unreported. We performed the reaction H"‰+"‰CH3NH2 in solid p-H2 at 3.2"‰K and observed IR spectra of "¢CH2NH2 and CH2NH upon irradiation and when the matrix was maintained in darkness. Previously unidentified IR spectrum of "¢CH2NH2 clearly indicates that "¢CH2NH2 can be formed from the reaction H"‰+"‰CH3NH2 in dark interstellar clouds. The observed dual-cycle mechanism containing two consecutive H-abstraction and two H-addition steps chemically connects CH3NH2 and CH2NH in interstellar media and explains their quasi-equilibrium. Experiments on CD3NH2 produced CD2HNH2, in addition to "¢CD2NH2 and CD2NH, confirming the occurrence of H addition to "¢CD2NH2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Understanding the complementarities of surface-enhanced infrared and Raman spectroscopies in CO adsorption and electrochemical reduction

In situ/operando surface enhanced infrared and Raman spectroscopies are widely employed in electrocatalysis research to extract mechanistic information and establish structure-activity relations. However, these two spectroscopic techniques are more frequently employed in isolation than in combination, owing to the assumption that they provide largely overlapping information regarding reaction intermediates. Here we show that surface enhanced infrared and Raman spectroscopies tend to probe different subpopulations of adsorbates on weakly adsorbing surfaces while providing similar information on strongly binding surfaces by conducting both techniques on the same electrode surfaces, i.e., platinum, palladium, gold and oxide-derived copper, in tandem. Complementary density functional theory computations confirm that the infrared and Raman intensities do not necessarily track each other when carbon monoxide is adsorbed on different sites, given the lack of scaling between the derivatives of the dipole moment and the polarizability. Through a comparison of adsorbed carbon monoxide and water adsorption energies, we suggest that differences in the infrared vs. Raman responses amongst metal surfaces could stem from the competitive adsorption of water on weak binding metals. We further determined that only copper sites capable of adsorbing carbon monoxide in an atop configuration visible to the surface enhanced infrared spectroscopy are active in the electrochemical carbon monoxide reduction reaction.
PHYSICS
Phys.org

Computational sleuthing confirms first 3D quantum spin liquid

Computational detective work by U.S. and German physicists has confirmed that cerium zirconium pyrochlore is a 3D quantum spin liquid. Despite the name, quantum spin liquids are solid materials in which quantum entanglement and the geometric arrangement of atoms frustrate the natural tendency of electrons to magnetically order themselves in relation to one another. The geometric frustration in a quantum spin liquid is so severe that electrons fluctuate between quantum magnetic states no matter how cold they become.
PHYSICS
Nature.com

High-Îº perovskite membranes as insulators for two-dimensional transistors

The scaling of silicon metal"“oxide"“semiconductor field-effect transistors has followed Moore's law for decades, but the physical thinning of silicon at sub-ten-nanometre technology nodes introduces issues such as leakage currents1. Two-dimensional (2D) layered semiconductors, with an atomic thickness that allows superior gate-field penetration, are of interest as channel materials for future transistors2,3. However, the integration of high-dielectric-constant (Îº) materials with 2D materials, while scaling their capacitance equivalent thickness (CET), has proved challenging. Here we explore transferrable ultrahigh-Îº single-crystalline perovskite strontium-titanium-oxide membranes as a gate dielectric for 2D field-effect transistors. Our perovskite membranes exhibit a desirable sub-one-nanometre CET with a low leakage current (less than 10âˆ’2"‰amperes per square centimetre at 2.5"‰megavolts per centimetre). We find that the van der Waals gap between strontium-titanium-oxideÂ dielectricsÂ and 2D semiconductors mitigates the unfavourable fringing-induced barrier-lowering effect resulting from the use of ultrahigh-Îº dielectrics4. Typical short-channel transistors made of scalable molybdenum-disulfideÂ films by chemical vapour deposition and strontium-titanium-oxide dielectrics exhibit steep subthreshold swings down to about 70"‰millivolts per decade and on/off current ratios up to 107, which matches the low-power specifications suggested by the latest International Roadmap for Devices and Systems5.
ENGINEERING
Nature.com

Parity measurement in the strong dispersive regime of circuit quantum acoustodynamics

Mechanical resonators are emerging as an important new platform for quantum science and technologies. A large number of proposals for using them to store, process and transduce quantum information motivates the development of increasingly sophisticated techniques for controlling mechanical motion in the quantum regime. By interfacing mechanical resonators with superconducting circuits, circuit quantum acoustodynamics can make a variety of important tools available for manipulating and measuring motional quantum states. Here we demonstrate the direct measurements of phonon number distribution and parity of non-classical mechanical states. We do this by operating our system in the strong dispersive regime, where a superconducting qubit can be used to spectroscopically resolve the phonon Fock states. These measurements are some of the basic building blocks for constructing acoustic quantum memories and processors. Furthermore, our results open the door for performing even more complex quantum algorithms using mechanical systems, such as quantum error correction and multimode operations.
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy