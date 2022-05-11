ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharr, TX

Rare pest discovered in Texas fruit shipment, first official sighting in the US

By NBC2 News
 4 days ago
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agriculture specialists

PHARR, TEXAS — U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agriculture specialists at the Pharr International Bridge discovered a rare pest, a first in nation discovery, in a shipment of fresh fruit.

“Our agriculture specialists help protect American agriculture and contribute to the nation’s economic security by denying entry to invasive species not known to exist in the U.S.” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry.

On May 2, 2022, CBP agriculture specialists at the Pharr cargo facility inspected a commercial shipment of fresh fruit arriving from Mexico, which led to the discovery of a live pest inside boxes of mangosteen.

The insect was submitted for identification to a U.S. Department of Agriculture entomology laboratory and the initial identification was confirmed as Cochabamba sp. This species belongs to what is called the leaf beetle family.

This pest can cause significant agricultural and economic damage as their larvae skeletonize the leaf surface and adults eat plant and tree leaves and cause damage to foliage.

This species can be found in Central and South America and its travel pattern hints that it is migrating north. The shipment was refused entry and returned to Mexico.

According to USDA entomologists, this pest has never been found at any of the nation’s ports of entry. CBP refused entry to the shipment and returned it back to Mexico.

Pests that are not known to occur in the U.S. may be harmful to the nation’s agriculture industry.

