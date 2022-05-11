ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Real-time complex light field generation through a multi-core fiber with deep learning

By Jiawei Sun
Nature.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe generation of tailored complex light fields with multi-core fiber (MCF) lensless microendoscopes is widely used in biomedicine. However, the computer-generated holograms (CGHs) used for such applications are typically generated by iterative algorithms, which demand high computation effort, limiting advanced applications like fiber-optic cell manipulation. The random and discrete distribution of...

www.nature.com

Nature.com

A temporal dependency feature in lower dimension for lung sound signal classification

Respiratory sounds are expressed as nonlinear and nonstationary signals, whose unpredictability makes it difficult to extract significant features for classification. Static cepstral coefficients such as Mel-frequency cepstral coefficients (MFCCs), have been used for classification of lung sound signals. However, they are modeled in high-dimensional hyperspectral space, and also lose temporal dependency information. Therefore, we propose shifted \(\delta \)-cepstral coefficients in lower-subspace (SDC-L) as a novel feature for lung sound classification. It preserves temporal dependency information of multiple frames nearby same to original SDC, and improves feature extraction by reducing the hyperspectral dimension. We modified EMD algorithm by adding a stopping rule to objectively select a finite number of intrinsic mode functions (IMFs). The performances of SDC-L were evaluated with three machine learning techniques (support vector machine (SVM), k-nearest neighbor (k-NN) and random forest (RF)) and two deep learning algorithms (multilayer perceptron (MLP) and convolutional neural network (cNN)) and one hybrid deep learning algorithm combining cNN with long short term memory (LSTM) in terms of accuracy, precision, recall and F1-score. We found that the first 2 IMFs were enough to construct our feature. SVM, MLP and a hybrid deep learning algorithm (cNN plus LSTM) outperformed with SDC-L, and the other classifiers achieved equivalent results with all features. Our findings show that SDC-L is a promising feature for the classification of lung sound signals.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Hierarchical network analysis of co-occurring bioentities in literature

Biomedical databases grow by more than a thousand new publications every day. The large volume of biomedical literature that is being published at an unprecedented rate hinders the discovery of relevant knowledge from keywords of interest to gather new insights and form hypotheses. A text-mining tool, PubTator, helps to automatically annotate bioentities, such as species, chemicals, genes, and diseases, from PubMed abstracts and full-text articles. However, the manual re-organization and analysis of bioentities is a non-trivial and highly time-consuming task. ChexMix was designed to extract the unique identifiers of bioentities from query results. Herein, ChexMix was used to construct a taxonomic tree with allied species among Korean native plants and to extract the medical subject headings unique identifier of the bioentities, which co-occurred with the keywords in the same literature. ChexMix discovered the allied species related to a keyword of interest and experimentally proved its usefulness for multi-species analysis.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Materials synthesis at terapascal static pressures

Theoretical modelling predicts very unusual structures and properties of materials at extreme pressure and temperature conditions1,2. Hitherto, their synthesis and investigation above 200"‰gigapascals have been hindered both by the technical complexity of ultrahigh-pressure experiments and by the absence of relevant in"‰situ methods of materials analysis. Here we report on a methodology developed to enable experiments at static compression in the terapascal regime with laserÂ heating. We apply this method to realize pressures of about 600"‰and 900"‰gigapascals in a laser-heated double-stage diamond anvil cell3, producing a rhenium"“nitrogen alloy and achieving the synthesis of rhenium nitride Re7N3-which, as our theoretical analysis shows, is only stable under extreme compression. Full chemical and structural characterization of the materials, realized using synchrotron single-crystal X-ray diffraction on microcrystals in"‰situ, demonstrates the capabilities of the methodology to extend high-pressure crystallography to the terapascal regime.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Gaming stereochemistry

R/S Chemistry is a free, game-based learning tool for students to practise stereochemical assignments in an interactive setting, leading to increased student engagement in the topic. Stereochemistry is an essential concept inÂ introductory organic chemistry courses. Learning the concepts of stereochemistry, however, requires students to visualize the structures of molecules...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Preyssler-type phosphotungstate is a new family of negative-staining reagents for the TEM observation of viruses

Transmission electron microscopy (TEM) is an essential method in virology because it allows for direct visualization of virus morphology at a nanometer scale. Negative staining to coat virions with heavy metal ions must be performed before TEM observations to achieve sufficient contrast. Herein, we report that potassium salts of Preyssler-type phosphotungstates (K(15-n)[P5W30O110Mn+], M"‰="‰Na+, Ca2+, Ce3+, Eu3+, Bi3+, or Y3+) are high-performance negative staining reagents. Additionally, we compare the staining abilities of these salts to those of uranyl acetate and Keggin-type phosphotungstate. The potassium salt of Preyssler-type phosphotungstates has the advantage of not requiring prior neutralization because it is a neutral compound. Moreover, the potassium counter-cation can be protonated by a reaction with H+-resin, allowing easy exchange of protons with other cations by acid"“base reaction. Therefore, the counter-cations can be changed. Encapsulated cations can also be exchanged, and clear TEM images were obtained using Preyssler-type compounds with different encapsulated cations. Preyssler-type phosphotungstates may be superior negative staining reagents for observing virus. Polyoxotungstates (tungsten-oxide molecules with diverse molecular structures and properties) are thus promising tools to develop negative staining reagents for TEM observations.
SCIENCE
Joel Eisenberg

Scientists Believe Death May Be Reversible Through Computers and Robots

The Singularity’s theoretical merge of man and machine is opening new doors of science and technology. This article is based on technology and science postings, and related media reports. All linked information within this article is fully-attributed to the following outlets:LiveScience.com, Metro.Co.uk, Dr. Ian Pearson, Futurism.com, Stanford Computer Science, Villanova University, and NPR.org.
Nature.com

Transcriptomic mapping uncovers Purkinje neuron plasticity driving learning

Cellular diversification is critical for specialized functions of the brain including learning and memory1. Single-cell RNAÂ sequencing facilitates transcriptomic profiling of distinct major types of neuron2,3,4, but the divergence of transcriptomic profiles within a neuronal population and their link to function remain poorly understood. Here we isolate nuclei tagged5 in specific cell types followed by single-nucleus RNA sequencing to profile Purkinje neurons and map their responses to motor activity and learning. We find that two major subpopulations of Purkinje neurons, identified by expression of theÂ genes Aldoc and Plcb4, bear distinct transcriptomic features. Plcb4+, but not Aldoc+, Purkinje neurons exhibit robust plasticity of gene expression in mice subjected to sensorimotor and learning experience. In vivo calcium imaging and optogenetic perturbation reveal that Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons have a crucial role in associative learning. Integrating single-nucleus RNAÂ sequencing datasets with weighted gene co-expressionÂ network analysis uncovers a learning gene module that includes components of FGFR2 signalling in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons. Knockout of Fgfr2 in Plcb4+ Purkinje neurons in mice using CRISPR disrupts motor learning. Our findings define how diversification of Purkinje neurons is linked to their responses in motor learning and provide a foundation for understanding their differential vulnerability to neurological disorders.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Efficient free electron laser

A single-pass free electron laser operating at 0.16 THz with an energy efficiency of ~10% promises compact and high-power sources in the terahertz spectral region. In contrast to the flourishing development of optical light"“matter studies, which mainly focus on exciting and manipulating atoms and valence electrons, the progress in controlling collective motions and dynamics of phonons and magnons in materials has been hindered by the scarcity of suitable radiation sources1 operating in the terahertz spectrum (0.1 to 10 THz). In addition, the growing demand for nonlinear and non-resonant excitation and control of materials requires terahertz sources with improved efficiency and higher output powers2.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The mantle structure below petit-spot volcanoes

Communications Earth & Environment volumeÂ 3, ArticleÂ number:Â 110 (2022) Cite this article. Petit-spot volcanoes provide a unique opportunity to directly examine the structure and geochemical composition of the lithospheric and asthenospheric mantle beneath the subducting oceanic crust. Currently, petit-spot volcanos-formed in response to the flexure of subducting oceanic plates-are known to exist off the Japan, Java, Chile and Mariana trenches, however, the difficulties associated with detecting them leaves the possibility that they may be more widespread along outer rise of plates. Investigation of the lavas and xenolithic material erupted from petit-spot volcanos has suggested that the suboceanic lithosphere is largely metasomatized by numerous ascending petit-spot melts. This somewhat contradicts previous understanding which indicated that the oceanic lithosphere has a depleted mantle composition. The ultimate source and geodynamic processes that lead to the formation of petit-spot melts remain ambiguous, however, possibilities include that the lavas originate from incipient asthenospheric carbonatitic or carbonated silicate melts that are characteristically depleted in zirconium and hafnium. Typical geochemical trends in petit-spot lava fields off Japan trench indicate elemental partitioning through the immiscible separation of carbonate and silicate melts.
EARTH SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transition from simple to complex contagion in collective decision-making

Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-28958-6, published online 17 March 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Abstract, which incorrectly read: 'Here, we show theoretically, and experimentally with a multi-robot system, that such a transition from simple to complex contagion can also bed observed in an archetypal model of distributed decision-making devoid of any thresholds or nonlinearities.'
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Modification of the vacuum-steam thawing method of meat by using the initial stage of sublimation dehydration

Vacuum-steam thawing is one of the methods used for defrosting food, realized in the atmosphere of water vapour under the conditions of reduced pressure. The water vapour formed in vacuum with the temperature of 20Â Â°C fills the defrosting chamber and condenses on the surface of the defrosted product. The condensated steam has the role of thermal energy carried enabling product thawing. The study presents a modification of this method, introducing an additional stage of sublimation-dehydration vacuum steam thawing (SRVST). The study was carried out for different variants of initial sublimation degree (in the range from 0 to 15%) of a slice of pork loin (m. longissimus lumborum) assessing the final effect of the process of vacuum-steam thawing. Thawing kinetics was determined with the SRVST method, degree of sample defrosting and level of their rehydration. Based on the results it was demonstrated that the use of 12% sublimation dehydration of a meat sample enables its complete defrosting (reaching the temperature not exceeding the cryoscopic temperature).
GOOGLE
Nature.com

Dual targeting of IKAROS and MENIN in MLL-r AML

The transcription factor IKAROS is essential to maintaining a leukemogenic gene-expression profile mediated by transcription factors encoded by HOXA@ and MEIS1 in MLL1-rearranged (MLL-r) acute myeloid leukemia. Pharmacological degradation of IKAROS increases the effectiveness of inhibitors of the MLL1"“MENIN protein"“protein interaction, which leads to more-robust disruption of leukemogenic transcriptional networks and enhanced therapeutic benefit in preclinical models.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Effects of age and gender on body composition indices as predictors of mortality in middle-aged and old people

To determine whether body composition indices interact with age and gender as a predictor of all-cause mortality, 1200 participants at least 40Â years of age were recruited in 2009 and 2010. A multi-frequency bioelectrical impedance analysis device was used to measure each participant's body composition indices, including the fat mass index (FMI), fat free mass index (FFMI), skeletal muscle mass index (SMMI), and visceral fat area index (VFAI). A baseline questionnaire was used to collect demographic information about lifestyle habits, socioeconomic status, and medical conditions. All claimed records of death from 2009 to 2018 in the National Health Insurance Research Databank were identified. The all-cause mortality rate was 8.67% after a mean follow-up period of 5.86"‰Â±"‰2.39 person-years. The Cox proportional hazard model analysis showed significantly negative associations between FFMI or SMMI with all-cause mortality in the total group and those aged"‰\(\geq\)"‰65 y/o. The FFMI and SMMI were negative predictors of mortality in both genders. The FMI and VFAI were positive predictors of mortality exclusively in females. In conclusion, the SMMI is a better predictor of mortality than the BMI, FMI, and FFMI, especially in older adults. A higher fat mass or visceral fat distribution may predict higher mortality in females.
HEALTH
Phys.org

Superhard material synthesis made cheaper

Skoltech researchers and their colleagues from Tomsk Polytechnic University have proposed an efficient and inexpensive way to synthesize superhard tungsten boride, used in drilling and other industrial technologies. The research describing the new technique was published in the journal Inorganic Chemistry and was featured on the cover of the May issue.
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Stress"“strain and acoustic emission characteristics of cement-based materials used to simulate soft rock with fractures

Instability failure in rock mass engineering is closely related to expansion of joint fissures. In this study, uniaxial compression tests and acoustic emission (AE) measurements were carried out simultaneously on specimens of soft rock-like material with different fracture angles and connectivity values to better understand their influence on the deformation and failure of the material. The stress"“strain curve and AE signal of fractured soft rock-like material are similar to those of intact soft rock-like; specifically, they exhibit a compaction, elastic deformation, stable fracture development, and unstable fracture development. The main differences between fractured and intact material occur during post-peak failure stage. Under the combined influence of fracture angle and connectivity, the uniaxial compressive strength of fractured soft rock-like material (\(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}}\)) is lower than that of the intact soft rock-like material (fcu), and can be described by the relationship \(f_{cu}^{^{\prime}} = f_{cu} \cdot \alpha\), where \(\alpha\) is the strength reduction coefficient, fitted as \(\alpha = 0.8228 + 0.00411x - 0.00789y\). In this equation, x is the fracture angle (\(^\circ\)) and y is the fracture connectivity (%). Under uniaxial compression, the main types of secondary cracks were wing cracks and secondary coplanar cracks. The specimen with a fracture angle of 30Â° mainly underwent tensile failure under loading, whereas those with fracture angles of 45Â° and 60Â°mainly experienced shear failure under high-connectivity conditions (45%).
SCIENCE
Nature.com

New happenings at Nature Methods

It's been a busy start to 2022 in the editorial offices of Nature Methods. We summarize several developments here: new content types, editorial initiatives, travel and outreach, and recent Focus issues. New content types. This month we are delighted to introduce a new column, Lab & Life, written by our...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Testing the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding in bacterial genomes

Arising from Christopher N. Merrikh & Houra Merrikh. Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-018-07110-3 (2018) Genes are preferentially encoded on the leading instead of the lagging strand of DNA replication in most bacterial genomes1, likely because lagging-strand encoding is selectively disfavored. Merrikh and Merrikh, however, proposed that lagging-strand encoding is adaptive, based on their inferred gene inversions and a comparison of nucleotide substitution rates2. Here we point out methodological flaws and errors in their analyses and logical problems of their interpretation. Our new analysis of their data and analysis of other publicly available data do not support the adaptive hypothesis of lagging-strand encoding.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Global coordination level in single-cell transcriptomic data

Genes are linked by underlying regulatory mechanisms and by jointly implementing biological functions, working in coordination to apply different tasks in the cells. Assessing the coordination level between genes from single-cell transcriptomic data, without a priori knowledge of the map of gene regulatory interactions, is a challenge. A 'top-down' approach has recently been developed to analyze single-cell transcriptomic data by evaluating the global coordination level between genes (called GCL). Here, we systematically analyze the performance of the GCL in typical scenarios of single-cell RNA sequencing (scRNA-seq) data. We show that an individual anomalous cell can have a disproportionate effect on the GCL calculated over a cohort of cells. In addition, we demonstrate how the GCL is affected by the presence of clusters, which are very common in scRNA-seq data. Finally, we analyze the effect of the sampling size of the Jackknife procedure on the GCL statistics. The manuscript is accompanied by a description of a custom-built Python package for calculating the GCL. These results provide practical guidelines for properly pre-processing and applying the GCL measure in transcriptional data.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Super strong wide TM Mie bandgaps tolerating disorders

This study demonstrates the appearance of super intense and wide Mie bandgaps in metamaterials composed of tellurium, germanium, and silicon rods in air that tolerate some disordering of rod position and rod radius under transverse magnetic (TM) polarized light waves. Tellurium metamaterials reveal \({\mathrm{TM}}_{01}\), \({\mathrm{TM}}_{11}\), \({\mathrm{TM}}_{21}\), \({\mathrm{TM}}_{02}\), \({\mathrm{TM}}_{12}\) Mie bandgap modes in which \({\mathrm{TM}}_{01}\), \({\mathrm{TM}}_{11}\), and \({\mathrm{TM}}_{21}\) tolerate high rod-position disordering of \(50\%\) and rod-radius disordering of 34 and \(27\%\), respectively. Results for germanium metamaterials show Mie bandgap modes \({\mathrm{TM}}_{01}\), \({\mathrm{TM}}_{11}\), and \({\mathrm{TM}}_{21}\), in which \({\mathrm{TM}}_{01}\) and \({\mathrm{TM}}_{11}\) tolerate rod-position disordering of \(50\%\), and rod-radius disordering of 34 and \(20\%\), respectively. Using these characteristics of \({\mathrm{TM}}_{11}\) in germanium metamaterials under position and radius disordering, ultra-narrow straight, L-shaped, and crossing waveguides that contain 14, four, and two rows of germanium rods in air are designed. Also, it is shown that \({\mathrm{TE}}_{01}\) Mie bandgap appears in metamaterials containing a high refractive index, and disappears in metamaterials with a lower refractive index such as silicon; in contrast, a new phenomenon of intense and broadband \({\mathrm{TM}}_{01}\), \({\mathrm{TM}}_{11}\), and \({\mathrm{TM}}_{21}\) in metamaterials with a lower refractive index such as silicon appear. In silicon-based metamaterials, \({\mathrm{TM}}_{01}\) tolerates high rod-position and rod-radius disordering of \(40\%\) and \(34\%\), respectively, and \({\mathrm{TM}}_{11}\) shows robustness to rod-position and rod-radius disordering of \(20\%\). This strong tolerance of disordering of TM modes in tellurium, germanium, and silicon metamaterials opens a new way to design small, high-efficient, and feasible fabrication optical devices for optical integrated circuits.
CHEMISTRY

