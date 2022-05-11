ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Brian Cashman’s new approach to Aaron Judge contract talks

By Dan Martin
New York Post
 4 days ago

Since turning down the Yankees’ seven-year, $213.5 million extension offer prior to Opening Day, Aaron Judge has played at an MVP level, capped most recently by Tuesday night’s walk-off homer to beat the Blue Jays.

“He’s been great,” general manager Brian Cashman said Wednesday. “That’s no surprise, because he is great.”

But that’s about all the GM would say about his star outfielder, who still has an arbitration date ahead of him, with the Yankees offering $17 million for this season and Judge’s camp countering with $21 million.

Because of the transaction freeze caused by the MLB lockout in the offseason, arbitration cases will be heard during the regular season, which could add tensions between the two sides, as was the case when Dellin Betances hit arbitration in 2017.

And if nothing changes before the end of the season, Judge will be a free agent for the first time.

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge hits a walk-off, three-run home run against the Blue Jays on Tuesday night.
Charles Wenzelberg / New York Po

It’s a bet he made on himself when he decided to set an Opening Day deadline on extension talks, that meant there would be no negotiating for a long-term deal during the season.

Asked about the possibility of discussions happening during the year, Cashman said Wednesday, “We’re not going to talk about [any negotiations] going forward. I’m not saying [we’re not going to talk], but we’re not gonna talk about it [publicly].”

After those negotiations failed to result in a deal, Cashman made public the Yankees’ offer- an unusual move by the organization and something he did in that instance for “transparency purposes.”

Later that day, Judge expressed his displeasure at the numbers being disclosed in a press conference.

“It’s something I felt like was private between my team and the Yankees,” Judge said at the time. “[Cashman] has a job to do

Cashman said he was unaware of Judge being upset.

Brian Cashman
Corey Sipkin

“I’m not aware of any of that,” Cashman said Wednesday. “His camp knew all about it, so I assume he knew all about it. It certainly doesn’t feel like [he’s upset] when I’ve interacted with him since.”

It likely helps that the Yankees have gotten off to an excellent start, with the best record in the majors (21-8) and a four-game lead in the AL East.

