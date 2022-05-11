ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Seeking Solutions to Generations of Abandonment and Neglect

By Mark Groth
nextstl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen buildings are not maintained or occupied, they quickly become susceptible to the elements. Think of the extremes we experience here. An unoccupied home freezing and thawing over the winter and then baking under the summer heat and humidity year after year eroding the bones and chipping away at the...

nextstl.com

Comments / 0

Related
krcgtv.com

Missouri Republicans praise eminent domain bill passage

JEFFERSON CITY — Several Missouri GOP politicians touted the passage of a bill on eminent domain reform as an achievement for the Missouri legislature in a press conference on Thursday. "I think the bill that we've seen passed and on its way to the Governor's desk now is incredibly...
MISSOURI STATE
St. Louis American

Pro-Choice Rally in St. Louis on Saturday

Last week, a Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade was released to the public and confirmed the fears of abortion advocates across the country. Although the news was shocking, Pro Choice Missouri was prepared to help mobilize nearly one thousand pro-abortion supporters the day after the news broke.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
Local
Missouri Business
City
St. Louis, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
FOX2Now

Sign up to get free boxes of produce this summer

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Free boxes of produce with 50 servings of fresh fruits and vegetables will be given to 3,000 St. Louis families starting on May 31. Each family will receive a weekly produce box for 12 weeks from the Partnership for A Healthier America and the Gateway Region YMCA.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Proposed 12-hour shifts for police concern Board of Aldermen

ST. LOUIS — Police officers in St. Louis City could be working mandatory 12-hour shifts this summer. Board of Aldermen members worry about over-working officers in an already strained department, and the effect it could have on recruitment and retention. "I like superman, but I don't think he really...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Real Property#Gentrification#Industrial Era City
starvedrock.media

Ousted carpenters chief decries ‘hostile takeover’ of St. Louis union

ST. LOUIS — The former head of the St. Louis-Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council says the national union’s decision to put its Chicago office in charge of St. Louis was “nothing more than a political coup d’etat” that “illegally” gave it control of “tens of billions” in assets held by the union’s pension and benefit funds.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Historic Preservation
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
NewsBreak
Housing
urbanreviewstl.com

Vacant Land Near Centene Stadium Awaits New Construction

Centene Stadium (St. Louis) – Wikipedia, the soccer stadium finishing up construction now, is reshaping the Downtown West neighborhood. This got me thinking about a vacant parcel just south of the stadium, next to the former YMCA that became a Drury Hotel in the 1980s. The official address is 222 South 21st Street.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Woman shot in Riverview neighborhood

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A 24-year-old woman was sent to the hospital after being shot in a Riverview neighborhood reports say. Police reported a male teenager approached three women in the 10000 block of Lookaway Dr, and an altercation led to him firing shots. The victim was taken to the hospital and was listed in stable condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
kcur.org

For Missouri's transgender youth and their parents, the legislature's focus causes anxiety

When Jennifer Harris Dault’s daughter Hope came out to her kindergarten class as a transgenderr girl via Zoom, no one really batted an eye. Her teachers supported her, and so did her friends. Rori Picker Neiss’s son had a similar experience when he came out as a boy. The two kids, ages 7 and 11 years old, have faced an outpouring of support from their communities and schools.
MISSOURI STATE
nextstl.com

Demo Alert: 5207 Loughborough

Ameren is planning to raze 5207 Loughborough in the Princeton Heights neighborhood. The company acquired the properties 5207, 5211, 5215 Loughborough in 2019, boarded them up, and submitted demolition permit applications in August of 2020. The electric utility has a substation on the triangular-shaped parcel formed by alleys and Macklind Avenue to the north.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Missouri Independent

Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill

Companies looking to build large electrical transmission lines in Missouri may soon have to pay landowners more and provide more of the transmitted power to customers in the state. On Tuesday, the Missouri House passed eminent domain legislation that adds more protections for Missourians when companies condemn land to build transmission lines. The bill has […] The post Missouri lawmakers pass eminent domain bill without Grain Belt poison pill appeared first on Missouri Independent.
MISSOURI STATE
feastmagazine.com

Dine and drink at these spots while walking, biking or riding horseback down the Katy Trail

The Katy Trail State Park is a shining example of what is possible when rails-to-trails projects make their way into existence. The former railroad turned multi-use trail system features 240 miles of crushed limestone trail, making it possible to travel almost the entire width of Missouri exclusively by bicycle, foot or horseback. Almost completely flat and traffic-free, the Katy attracts sport and recreational cyclists alike, but the true gems are the wineries, restaurants, bed and breakfasts and campgrounds you’ll find along the way. Although wineries and restaurants abound near the park, the elevation change from flat trail to hilltop winery can sometimes make for a grueling end to a casual bike ride. Here, we’re rounding up the best places to grab a drink or bite without leaving the trail system or its sea-level elevation.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy