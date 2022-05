CHICAGO (CBS) -- A lot of police departments are losing officers and struggling to recruit new ones. That is why the head of the Illinois State Police are offering hiring incentives – hoping to add hundreds to the ranks. CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov spoke with ISP Director Brendan Kelly this week about the challenges his department faces. "We are pushing hard," Kelly said. "We are trying to compete very aggressively." You could call it a recruitment blitz by the Illinois State Police. Videos and social media ads are now part of a campaign to recruit and train 300...

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO