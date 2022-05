While the Stanley Cup Playoffs are underway and generating most of the news content, the Vancouver Canucks are staying relevant in their own way. President of hockey operations Jim Rutherford addressed the media earlier in the week to discuss the team’s plans moving forward, including the pursuit to sign restricted free agent (RFA) Brock Boeser and the decision to hold off on extending head coach Bruce Boudreau. Though taking the cautious approach may end up being the right way to go, in this instance, the Canucks are wrong not to extend Boudreau beyond next season.

