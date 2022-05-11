ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Water Boil Advisory at North Gettysburg Ave. at Fairbanks Area

Dayton, Ohio
Dayton, Ohio
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01XNWl_0faUlFWa00

There was a 12 inch main break reported at North Gettysburg Ave. at Fairbanks around 5:15am this morning, May 11, 2022. Homes and businesses in the area of Hoover Ave., Gettysburg Ave., Longvale Dr. and West Second St. have been impacted.

City crews have isolated the main break and are working to restore services to impacted customers.

The City has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers who experienced a disruption in service. A precautionary boil water advisory is Issued when the water system experiences a loss in positive water pressure, typically due to a main break.

At this time, the Dayton Public Water System has no evidence that the water system is contaminated. However, out of an abundance of caution, this advisory is being issued.

Impacted residents who are under a boil advisory should:

  • Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes.
  • Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.
  • Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Additional Water Quality Advisory

As a standard practice the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

  • If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.
  • Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.
  • Clean your faucet aerator regularly

If you are interested in a Water Filter Pitcher please call 937-333-6030.

For additional information visit drinktap.org or www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.

Comments / 0

Related
radiokenai.com

MP57 Of Sterling Highway Reopened To Single Lane Traffic Near Skilak Lake Road

UPDATE 9:00 a.m. 05/12: Flaggers and single lane closures are in place on the Sterling Highway at mile post 57 located one mile east of Skilak Lake Road as crews remove debris off the highway. The Sterling Highway at milepost 57 has reopened to single lane traffic with pilot car operations. Fuller Creek, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation, jumped its banks and crews are working on rechanneling the flow. The creek that let loose sent a huge amount of water and debris flowing downhill to a culvert where it goes under the highway. The water is being rerouted back home. Expect traffic delays through the morning commute.
STERLING, AK
radiokenai.com

Division Of Forestry And CES On Scene Of Wendy Lane Fire In Soldotna

Authorities are on the scene of a fully involved structure fire reported in the neighborhood of Wendy Lane in Soldotna. According to on scene reports, three structures on a Wendy Lane property are affected. Two of the structures were on fire with one being considered a total loss. The affected property was in the 48000 block of Wendy Lane.
webcenterfairbanks.com

Two Rivers fire around 19-mile Chena Hot Springs Road

FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - A structure fire in Two Rivers sent smoke into the air around 19-mile Chena Hot Springs Road on Wednesday, May 11. According to an Alaska State Troopers (AST) dispatch report, AST arrived on scene with the Alaska State Forestry Service to find a two-story log home fully engulfed.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
alaskasnewssource.com

Lowell Point residents adjust to temporary normal

The budget passed on a 15-5 vote. Typically, if the House of Representatives and the Senate pass different versions of the budget, a conference committee is called to reconcile those differences, so a single bill can pass through both chambers and onto the governor’s desk. Mountain View Elementary students...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
NBCMontana

Dozens of RVs camp on commercial lot at Wye amid housing crisis

MISSOULA, Mont. — About 50 people are living in dozens of campers at the Wye northwest of Missoula. They say it’s all they could afford. “A lot of people, especially nowadays, don't have the money, don't have a place to live, can't afford anywhere, so a lot of us found a cheap place like this,” said tenant Joe Crawmer. “We didn’t know a lot of what was going on. We just were told this is a good cheap place to go.”
MISSOULA, MT
sciotovalleyguardian.com

An overnight crash in Chillicothe left several in the dark

CHILLICOTHE, Ohio — A serious crash overnight left many Chillicothe residents in the dark. The crash happened around 1 a.m. along South Watt Street in the city’s east end. According to reports, a vehicle was traveling along the roadway when it crashed into an electric pole. The pole,...
CHILLICOTHE, OH
alaskasnewssource.com

Food Bank of Alaska triples space at new location

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska moved into a new building at 2192 Viking Drive at the end of last summer but the nonprofit is just now showing the facility off to the public. CEO Jim Baldwin described the difference in the new space as “night and...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Pressure#Tap Water#Water Systems#Water Boil Advisory#Longvale Dr#Usepa
alaskasnewssource.com

4 mile stretch of Glenn Highway receives median barriers

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Matanuska-Susitna Borough commuters noticed a change of scenery recently in the Palmer Hay Flats area after the Department of Transportation and Public Facilities installed high-tension cable barriers in the median between the north and southbound lanes. The four-lane stretch of road was nominated for a Highway...
kbbi.org

Windy, dry Conditions Spark Burn Ban

Multiple wildfires this weekend should be a reminder that wildfire season is here. The U.S. Forest Service, Cooper Landing Emergency Services and the Alaska Division of Forestry responded to a burn near Mile 54 of the Sterling Highway on Sunday, near the east entrance to Skilak Lake Road. Kenai/Kodiak Area Fire Management Officer Howie Kent, with the Alaska Division of Forestry, said the fire was burning in wood chips in the cleared path for the Sterling Highway bypass.
KENAI, AK
kinyradio.com

ConocoPhillips Alaska issues details on natural gas release

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — ConocoPhillips Alaska is attributing the release of natural gas at one of its North Slope drill sites earlier this year to a broken barrier during construction of a waste disposal well, when pressure limits were exceeded during freeze protection operations. The company describes the incident...
kinyradio.com

CBJ recommends indoor masking with rise in COVID-19 cases

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The State of Alaska Department of Health and Social Services reports 177 new positive cases in Juneau over the past week, or approximately 25 cases per day. This represents a 48% weekly increase and is the highest case count Juneau has seen since the end of...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
EPA
alaskasnewssource.com

Wildfire burning near Cooper Landing

COOPER LANDING, Alaska (KTUU) - A wildfire burning at mile 47 of the Sterling Highway near Cooper Landing has been responded to by dozens of firefighters from across the Kenai Peninsula. Kenai Peninsula Emergency Manager Brenda Ahlberg reported that the fire was reported at 5:30 p.m. and grew to approximately...
KELOLAND TV

OSHA fines Sioux Falls contractor twice in a week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration has proposed fines of more than $200,000 for safety violations of a Sioux Falls contracting company. In a news release, OSHA says it found workers at risk of being buried under thousands of...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
alaskasnewssource.com

May to bring more than just rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - We may be well into May, but some leftover winter weather is moving through the state. The newest storm system is dropping out of the North, pulling down colder air along with it. That cold air has prompted a Winter Weather Advisory for the Alaska Range...
KX News

Body of missing Fort Yates woman recovered from Missouri River

Correction: The original story stated Little Bird’s body was found April 10. The body was discovered May 10. BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — Remains recovered from the Missouri River late Tuesday night have been identified as those of missing 41-year-old Valene Little Bird of Fort Yates. According to the Bismarck Police Department, the body was discovered […]
FORT YATES, ND
alaskasnewssource.com

An arctic low brings spring snow and rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Colder air moving across the state dropped temperatures to below freezing as far south as parts of Anchorage. These freezing temperatures are going to be the last of the season as we go through the next week. Increasing clouds associated with the storm front out of the Northwest moved into Southcentral Alaska on Wednesday afternoon. There is a second storm to follow that will bring a chance of rain to Anchorage and Southcentral from Thursday night to Friday.
alaskasnewssource.com

Alaska Regional Hospital spends week celebrating their staff members

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Staff members at Alaska Regional Hospital said that it has been a tough two years throughout the pandemic, dealing with changing COVID-19 protocols and different variants of the virus. But each day, the Alaska Regional Hospital showed up ready to take on the day. “Over the...
alaskasnewssource.com

‘Monster’ landslide remains unstable, officials say

SEWARD, Alaska (KTUU) - A Saturday evening landslide has blocked Lowell Point Road in Seward, and city officials say the area remains too unstable to begin clearing. According to Seward City Clerk Brenda Ballou, officials with the city of Seward met with contractors from Metco Alaska to determine how the debris will be removed from the work. No timetable has been set at this time. A press release issued by the city asks residents to stay away from the road for their own safety as the landslide remains unstable.
buckrail.com

Earthquake in Yellowstone this morning

JACKSON, Wyo. — A magnitude 4.2 earthquake was reported in Yellowstone National Park, near Silver Gate Montana, around 7:30 a.m today. The United States Geological Survey reported the quake, about 91 miles northeast of Jackson. In Jackson Hole, the earthquake was recorded at a maximum estimated instrumental intensity (MMI)...
JACKSON, WY
Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

32
Followers
68
Post
464
Views
ABOUT

Dayton is the sixth-largest city in the state of Ohio and the county seat of Montgomery County. A small part of the city extends into Greene County.The 2019 U.S. census estimate put the city population at 140,407, while Greater Dayton was estimated to be at 803,416 residents. This makes Dayton the fourth-largest metropolitan area in Ohio and 63rd in the United States. Dayton is within Ohio's Miami Valley region, just north of Greater Cincinnati.

Comments / 0

Community Policy