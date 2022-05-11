Water Boil Advisory at North Gettysburg Ave. at Fairbanks Area

There was a 12 inch main break reported at North Gettysburg Ave. at Fairbanks around 5:15am this morning, May 11, 2022. Homes and businesses in the area of Hoover Ave., Gettysburg Ave., Longvale Dr. and West Second St. have been impacted.

City crews have isolated the main break and are working to restore services to impacted customers.

The City has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers who experienced a disruption in service. A precautionary boil water advisory is Issued when the water system experiences a loss in positive water pressure, typically due to a main break.

At this time, the Dayton Public Water System has no evidence that the water system is contaminated. However, out of an abundance of caution, this advisory is being issued.

Impacted residents who are under a boil advisory should:

Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes.

Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Additional Water Quality Advisory

As a standard practice the USEPA recommends the following actions to reduce possible lead exposure in drinking water:

If water has not been used for several hours, run the tap until there is a noticeable temperature drop. Then, run water for 30 seconds to 3 minutes before using it for drinking and cooking. This helps flush water that may have contained lead that may have leached from plumbing.

Use cold water for cooking, drinking, and preparing baby formula. Boiling the water will not reduce lead.

Clean your faucet aerator regularly

If you are interested in a Water Filter Pitcher please call 937-333-6030.

For additional information visit drinktap.org or www.epa.gov/safewater/lead.