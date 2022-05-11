ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Water Boil Advisory - Westwood, Residence Park

Dayton, Ohio
Dayton, Ohio
 2 days ago

There was a 12-inch water main break reported at North Gettysburg Ave. at Fairbanks this morning (May 11, 2022). Homes and businesses in the area of Hoover Ave., Gettysburg Ave., Longvale Dr. and West Second St. have been impacted. Crews are working to restore services to customers.

The Dayton Dept. of Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers who experienced a disruption in service. A precautionary boil water advisory is Issued when the water system experiences a loss in positive water pressure, typically due to a main break.

At this time, there is no evidence that the water system is contaminated. However, out of an abundance of caution, this advisory is being issued.

Residents who are under a boil advisory should:

· Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes.

· Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

· Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Dayton, OH
Government
Local
Ohio Government
City
Dayton, OH
City
Westwood, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bottled Water#Water Systems#Water Pressure#Longvale Dr#The Dayton Dept
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Dayton, Ohio

Dayton, Ohio

32
Followers
68
Post
464
Views
ABOUT

Dayton is the sixth-largest city in the state of Ohio and the county seat of Montgomery County. A small part of the city extends into Greene County.The 2019 U.S. census estimate put the city population at 140,407, while Greater Dayton was estimated to be at 803,416 residents. This makes Dayton the fourth-largest metropolitan area in Ohio and 63rd in the United States. Dayton is within Ohio's Miami Valley region, just north of Greater Cincinnati.

Comments / 0

Community Policy