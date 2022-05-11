Water Boil Advisory - Westwood, Residence Park

There was a 12-inch water main break reported at North Gettysburg Ave. at Fairbanks this morning (May 11, 2022). Homes and businesses in the area of Hoover Ave., Gettysburg Ave., Longvale Dr. and West Second St. have been impacted. Crews are working to restore services to customers.

The Dayton Dept. of Water has issued a precautionary boil advisory for customers who experienced a disruption in service. A precautionary boil water advisory is Issued when the water system experiences a loss in positive water pressure, typically due to a main break.

At this time, there is no evidence that the water system is contaminated. However, out of an abundance of caution, this advisory is being issued.

Residents who are under a boil advisory should:

· Flush all taps used for drinking and cooking for at least 3 minutes.

· Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for at least one minute, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water.

· Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation.