A Threat Reconsidered

By Jim Logan
ucsb.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn an age of hyperpartisan divide, we’ve become accustomed to the idea that a large portion of Americans support political violence. After all, considerable polling data seem to validate the notion. But a new paper in the Proceeding of the National Academy of Sciences co-authored by a UC...

www.news.ucsb.edu

WOKV

U.S. civil rights enforcers warn employers against biased AI

The federal government said Thursday that artificial intelligence technology to screen new job candidates or monitor worker productivity can unfairly discriminate against people with disabilities, sending a warning to employers that the commonly used hiring tools could violate civil rights laws. The U.S. Justice Department and the Equal Employment Opportunity...
LAW
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Online Surveys#Political Violence#Uc Santa Barbara#Political Polarization#Americans
Phys.org

Book examines scope of political and social attitudes among devout Muslims

Public concerns about the influence of religion on politics have garnered much attention in recent years. These concerns have been particularly evident in regard to the intertwining of religion and politics for devout Muslims. But whether that's a fair assessment when compared to other religions—or even when measured against fellow Muslims—remains one of the many questions tackled by a new book.
RELIGION
Slate

The 5th Circuit’s Reinstatement of Texas’ Internet Censorship Law Could Break Social Media

On Wednesday, without a word of explanation, the nation’s most radical appeals court reinstated a Texas law that imposes sweeping censorship on social media companies. The statute—which Republicans passed in retaliation against the perceived liberal bias of “Big Tech”—forces these companies to disseminate hateful expression, dangerous misinformation, and foreign propaganda, among other objectionable speech. It empowers aggrieved users to file an unending stream of lawsuits to combat content moderation while creating a slew of onerous regulations that are literally impossible to comply with. Texas’ statute is, in short, an egregious affront to corporations’ First Amendment rights.
TEXAS STATE
Futurity

Talking about white privilege online can backfire

If there’s an online discussion about race, using the term “white privilege” can create a polarized situation, researchers report. The mention of white privilege can create internet discussions that are less constructive, more polarized, and less supportive of racially progressive policies, says Christopher Quarles, a doctoral student at the School of Information at the University of Michigan and the study’s lead author.
TECHNOLOGY

