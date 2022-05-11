Ask the Mayor — May 11, 2022 — Clear Lake mayor Nelson Crabb

The Harvest Estates hotel in New Hampton and the Harvest Estates hotel in Fort Dodge (inset) have been cited for operating without a license and failing to meet minimum health and safety standards. Both are owned by a Mississippi investor who purchased the properties last fall. (Main photo from Google Earth; inset photo from Webster County Assessor's Office.)
POLK COUNTY, IOWA — The Mayor of Alleman has been on a campaign. Not for re-election, but instead to try to grow his community of 438 people. Alleman does not have much in the way of businesses. The North Polk schools bring hundreds of kids into this town every day, but the town does not […]
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dubuque’s County Attorney strongly denied claims from an assistant in his office who claims he is being fired for political reasons. Assistant Dubuque County attorney Richard Kirkendall has been on leave since March pending an internal investigation. That happened shortly after Kirkendall announced he was running for Dubuque County Attorney in November, challenging his boss, C.J. May for the seat.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signs three bills into law. House File 2200 requires healthcare providers to give patients an explanation of charges for direct care, detailing the patient's responsibility before submitting a bill to the insurance provider. Senate File 2363 allows sex offenders to be removed...
Spencer, IA (KICD) — The Iowa Department of Transportation says the North Y in Spencer needs to be rebuilt again to cut down the number of serious crashes. They have presented four options to the Spencer City Council and Clay County Board of Supervisors, and those two groups met jointly last night to share notes.
Graettinger, IA (KICD) — A public meeting was held last night in Graettinger – hosted by the group “Don’t Lose Lost Island.”. They are a group of citizens of Palo Alto County raising concerns over a proposed wind farm project by Vestas North America. Bertha Mathis...
A Winterset farmer has twice built earthen levees near rivers on his land without a permit and was recently fined $5,500, according to a recent Iowa Department of Natural Resources order. Dan Allen, founder of Allendan Seed Company, was first issued a notice of violation by the DNR in 2014 for constructing a levee along […]
SIOUX CITY -- During Monday's Sioux City Council meeting, Councilman Alex Watters said employees working downtown have told him that individuals experiencing homelessness are making them feel "threatened or unsafe." "I think we just need to do something to address some of this stuff. I don't know what that answer...
Iowa Select Farms sent Ken Pliner and three other representatives to meet with the Tama County Board of Supervisors on April 25 to answer questions and concerns from the community. The main frustration from residents who attended the meeting was a lack of communication from Iowa Select to people whose...
RAGBRAI will fall on July 27th and Britt is in its path as a pass by and retooling site. Cyclists will be on a 100-mile trek that day often referred to as a Century Ride. Participants will be able to briefly stop in Britt to retool their bikes, grab some food, and take in the Hancock County District Fair activities.
COVID 19 cases have nearly tripled over the past four weeks in Iowa, with Johnson and Linn Counties now being considered “high transmission” counties by the Centers for Disease Control. The other “high transmission” counties are Cedar, Black Hawk, Dubuque, Howard and Mitchell. The Gazette reports...
(Des Moines, IA) -- A large crowd in the Court Avenue District has drawn Des Moines Police at bar time Friday morning. Live video at 1:44 a.m. showed dozens of people at the intersection of Court Avenue and 3rd Street, and more than a half dozen police cars. There were reports of fights, and then report that a pedestrian was hit by a motorcycle, and at least one arrest.
ANKENY, Iowa — A heads-up for drivers in the metro. A section of Southeast Oralabor Road in Ankeny is closing at 9 p.m. Thursday. There will be a marked detour available. It's scheduled to reopen Friday at 6 a.m. in time for rush hour. Crews are putting in a...
DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowans may be noticing a distinct haze in the air this week. New Mexico is seeing some wildfires right now, and it's causing some issues in central Iowa. The National Weather Service shared a photo recently showing how the smoke is traveling. That smoke is...
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s two senators voted down a bill that would keep abortion legal across the nation. The Senate voted on the ‘Women’s Health Protection Act’ on Wednesday, which would protect access to abortion under federal law, end state restrictions on waiting periods and mandatory ultrasounds, and would give health care providers the right to provide abortion care.
Drive anywhere around Iowa, and you'll likely see some ridiculous personalized license plates. That being said, you can't just put anything you want on your plates. In fact, there are some stringent guidelines in place. Don't even think about trying to put these on your personalized plates in the Hawkeye...
The recent leaked draft opinion from the U.S. Supreme Court which outlines the potential to overturn Roe v. Wade, and a state representative shares his thoughts. Iowa House Representative for District 20 Ray Sorensen says he is a firm believer in state rights and if Roe v. Wade is overturned, Iowa would get a chance to vote on what restrictions they want on abortion and add to the state’s constitution.
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Intense heat meant an early end of the school day for some students in West Des Moines. Stilwell Junior High was dismissed early because the air conditioning stopped working. The students were out of class before noon. "Oh she's been very uncomfortable the last...
Stormy weather is in store for this evening across the region. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Watch until 9 pm Wednesday. South Dakota counties involved include Beadle, Bon Homme, Brookings, Charles Mix, Clay, Davison, Douglas, Hanson, Hutchinson, Kingsbury, Lake, Lincoln, McCook, Miner, Minnehaha, Moody, Sanborn, Turner, Union, and Yankton.
Northwest Iowa — Power outages, along with trees blown over and damage to at least one hog confinement were all part of the thunderstorm that blew through northwest Iowa Wednesday afternoon. Winds that gusted to nearly 50 miles per hour blew the roof off of a hog confinement near...
