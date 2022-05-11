ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Is New York's Delaware River Public or Private for Anglers?

By Beau Beasley
flyfisherman.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSome homeowners on the East Branch of the Delaware are asserting ownership of the riverbed to the center of the river. Each year thousands of fly fishers make their pilgrimage to the great New York tributaries of the Delaware River, and with good reason: The beauty of the clean, cold water...

