The Burgess Institute for Entrepreneurship and Innovation announces its second cohort of startup teams for its summer pre-accelerator program, Momentum. On May 10, the Burgess Institute launched the pre-accelerator’s programming, which will run through June 16. The annual, six-week pre-accelerator is a competitive program that focuses on emerging startup teams. It provides additional financial and mentorship resources to advance MSU-based student startup teams and prepare them for more intensive accelerators.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO