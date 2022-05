Cheddar recently teamed up with Amazon Bestseller Jamie Hopkins to explore the term 'Rewirement' while highlighting those who didn't let retirement be the end of their journey and instead used it as a new beginning. Doctor Cynthia Barnett is a retired elementary school teacher, guidance counselor, and assistant principal of thirty years. Six years after retiring, Doctor Barnett created Amazing Girls Science, a nonprofit that has attracted over 500 girls to participate in camps and classes in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

SCIENCE ・ 1 DAY AGO