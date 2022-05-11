ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elton, LA

Elton water tower issue impeding progress

By Editorial
Jennings Daily News
 3 days ago

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our...

www.jenningsdailynews.net

Comments / 0

Related
Jennings Daily News

DOTD ANNOUNCES CLOSURES

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
POLITICS
Jennings Daily News

SB mulls future of old JES

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
POLITICS
WWL

Louisiana is suing nearly 4,000 residents to get back $300 million in Katrina rebuilding money

Constant rule changes meant to help homeowners after Hurricane Katrina ended up hurting those in need. In early 2008, I sat with Paul Rainwater shortly after he was named head of Louisiana’s hurricane recovery agency and asked him how the state planned to enforce tens of thousands of separate agreements with individual homeowners who promised to rebuild and reoccupy their homes within three years in exchange for receiving federally funded Road Home grants.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Elton, LA
Government
City
Elton, LA
Local
Louisiana Government
bigeasymagazine.com

Lake Charles LNG: “This Is Such a Bad Plan”

The Louisiana Bucket Brigade hosted a talk about the exacerbating climate change issues that will have on our environment – locally, nationally, and globally – if the proposed Lake Charles LNG Terminals continue on course. “These exploit terminals are harming our coasts, driving up costs for all Americans,”...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
natchitochesparishjournal.com

Chick-fil-A Lot: SOLD!

In 2022, Natchitoches CFA, LLC, a Massachusetts Limited Liability Company, purchased the property located at the corner of the intersection of East 5th Street and Keyser Avenue, Natchitoches, Louisiana. The seller was Ingram Properties, II, L.L.C., a Louisiana Limited Liability Company. The purchase price is shown as $1,000,000.00, cash in...
NATCHITOCHES, LA
brproud.com

Roads open after heavy rainfall forces closures in Ascension

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff’s office says all roadways have reopened. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of closed roadways due to heavy rainfall. The sheriff’s office says the following roads are closed:. Clay St. at Church...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
fox8live.com

Sister of State Sen. McMath booked for carnal knowledge of a juvenile

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Tower#Log In#Local News#Urban Construction
westcentralsbest.com

This Is the City with the Lowest Rent in Louisiana

U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
LOUISIANA STATE
KATC News

Apple snails causing problems in Louisiana

Invasive apple snails have become a recent problem for some residents and fishermen parts Vermilion and Jeff Davis Parish. Apple snails are native to South America. They appeared for the first time in Louisiana over 10 years ago and now can be found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Jennings Daily News

POLICE REPORT

PLEASE LOG IN FOR PREMIUM CONTENT. Our website requires visitors to log in to view the best local news. Not yet a subscriber? Subscribe today!
LAW ENFORCEMENT
theadvocate.com

Lafayette Parish Council-appointed commission votes against deconsolidation, separate mayor and parish president

A commission appointed by the Lafayette Parish Council approved its draft report Wednesday which, as expected, does not at this time endorse abolishing Lafayette Consolidated Government. The City-Parish Alignment Commission also does not at this time support functional consolidation as an option nor does it support splitting the mayor-president's position...
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPLC TV

Louisiana McDonald’s franchisee receives Golden Arch Award

Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Patel McDonald’s owner Ajay Patel and his family received the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the highest honor for a McDonald’s franchisee, at the 2022 McDonald’s Worldwide Convention. Patel owns 42 restaurants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia. He moved to...
LOUISIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy