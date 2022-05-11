Elton water tower issue impeding progress

State environmental regulators plan to fine a Baton Rouge housing developer for allowing dirt from an Ascension Parish construction site to flow into a neighborhood detention pond, which residents fear could make flooding there worse. The proposed $5,550 fine would be the second penalty the Department of Environmental Quality levied...
Constant rule changes meant to help homeowners after Hurricane Katrina ended up hurting those in need. In early 2008, I sat with Paul Rainwater shortly after he was named head of Louisiana’s hurricane recovery agency and asked him how the state planned to enforce tens of thousands of separate agreements with individual homeowners who promised to rebuild and reoccupy their homes within three years in exchange for receiving federally funded Road Home grants.
The Louisiana Bucket Brigade hosted a talk about the exacerbating climate change issues that will have on our environment – locally, nationally, and globally – if the proposed Lake Charles LNG Terminals continue on course. “These exploit terminals are harming our coasts, driving up costs for all Americans,”...
In 2022, Natchitoches CFA, LLC, a Massachusetts Limited Liability Company, purchased the property located at the corner of the intersection of East 5th Street and Keyser Avenue, Natchitoches, Louisiana. The seller was Ingram Properties, II, L.L.C., a Louisiana Limited Liability Company. The purchase price is shown as $1,000,000.00, cash in...
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The sheriff’s office says all roadways have reopened. ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) — The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office warns drivers of closed roadways due to heavy rainfall. The sheriff’s office says the following roads are closed:. Clay St. at Church...
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - Tiffany McMath Hymel, sister of State Sen. Patrick McMath, was arrested and booked into the St. Tammany Parish Jail on Wed. (May 11) for two counts each of carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile, according to information from the sheriff’s office.
U.S. home sales skyrocketed during the COVID-19 pandemic, hitting a 15-year high of 6.1 million in 2021. The spike in demand, coupled with declining inventory, have put upward pressure on housing prices. Renters have not been spared, as housing has become one of the key drivers of surging U.S. inflation.
A Lafayette High sophomore is responsible for the newest emergency safety measure being implemented across Lafayette Parish public schools — the inclusion of bleeding control kits on campuses. Colin Allemond, 16, is no stranger to first aid. The son of a former Navy paramedic, Allemond has spent roughly a...
Invasive apple snails have become a recent problem for some residents and fishermen parts Vermilion and Jeff Davis Parish. Apple snails are native to South America. They appeared for the first time in Louisiana over 10 years ago and now can be found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers.
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD)–Many families are living paycheck to paycheck with nothing to pass to their families, but debt. This problem is disproportionately affecting minorities especially black people in the state. However one woman who lost everything is defying the odds. “At first, I felt resentful. Because I’m like…how...
After Hurricane Katrina, struggling homeowners said, they were told not to worry about the fine print when they received grants to elevate their homes.
According to a statement that was issued by the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) on May 3, the LDAF aims to improve its Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (FMNP) by adding additional vendors. This information comes from the announcement. Beneficiaries of the WIC program and low-income seniors who...
A commission appointed by the Lafayette Parish Council approved its draft report Wednesday which, as expected, does not at this time endorse abolishing Lafayette Consolidated Government. The City-Parish Alignment Commission also does not at this time support functional consolidation as an option nor does it support splitting the mayor-president's position...
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - Patel McDonald’s owner Ajay Patel and his family received the Fred L. Turner Golden Arch Award, the highest honor for a McDonald’s franchisee, at the 2022 McDonald’s Worldwide Convention. Patel owns 42 restaurants in Louisiana, South Carolina and Georgia. He moved to...
