Goldsboro, N.C. — On this week's WRAL Out and About Podcast, we take a trip to Goldsboro - where two nuclear bombs fell from a crashing military plane 61 years ago. The site where one of the atomic bombs fell is marked today by an unusual patch of trees standing in the middle of an otherwise unassuming field. One of the bombs fell intact, with a parachute to guide its fall. The other, however, slammed into the mud going hundreds of miles per hour and sank deep into the swampy land. By many accounts, officials were unable to retrieve all of the bomb's remnants, and some pieces are thought to remain hidden nearly 200 feet beneath the earth.

