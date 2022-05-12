ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Guinea opposition parties reject junta's proposed 39-month transition timeline

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i4Lxq_0faUWT1h00

CONAKRY, May 11 (Reuters) - Guinea's main opposition parties have rejected the ruling military junta's proposed 39-month democratic transition timeline, they said in a statement on Wednesday.

Colonel Mamady Doumbouya, head of the junta that took power in a coup last September, said this month it would probably take more than three years for the West African country to transition back to civilian rule. read more

He told state television that after political consultations he was considering a transition of 39 months - the first time he has proposed a timeline.

Three main opposition parties and over 60 of their smaller allies rejected the proposal in a joint statement and urged interim leaders to "defend democratic institutions".

They said a body known as the National Transitional Council (NTC) - set up by the junta to act as parliament until elections - had not validated the timeline and called for "real" dialogue with all concerned parties, including civil society.

The junta did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Doumbouya had previously said he would submit the 39-month proposal to the NTC, which approved a revised 36-month timeline later on Wednesday.

Some opposition MPs, including members of toppled ex-president Alpha Conde's party, voted against the 36-month proposal and walked out on the NTC after it was passed, local media reported.

Guinea's putsch was one of four to hit West Africa since August 2020, raising fears of democratic backslide in a region that had just started shedding its "coup belt" reputation.

Military leaders in Burkina Faso, Guinea and Mali have been at odds with West African regional bloc ECOWAS, which is trying to speed up promises to hold elections.

The body imposed sanctions on Mali after its junta proposed holding on to power until 2025 and has threatened to do the same in Burkina Faso, where coup leaders have laid out a three-year transition timeline.

Sanctions in Guinea have so far only affected junta members, but could be escalated to the wider economy if the interim government drags its feet, ECOWAS warned in March. read more

The 15-member bloc has not yet reacted to Doumbouya's 39-month proposal nor to the NTC's36-month timeline.

Reporting by Saliou Samb; Writing by Sofia Christensen; Editing by Estelle Shirbon, Marguerita Choy and David Gregorio

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 2

Related
Reuters

French PM hands in resignation ahead of expected cabinet overhaul

PARIS, May 16 (Reuters) - French Prime Minister Jean Castex on Monday handed his resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, the prime minister's office said. Castex's move cleared the way for a long-awaited cabinet overhaul by Macron who after his re-election in April has said his new government team should be more "concentrated", with less ministers.
POLITICS
Reuters

Guinea-Bissau's president Embalo dissolves parliament, citing corruption

NAIROBI, May 16 (Reuters) - Guinea-Bissau's President Umaro Sissoco Embalo has dissolved the country's parliament, accusing deputies of corruption among other issues, he said on Monday. The tiny West African country has seen frequent political turmoil, with ten coups or attempted coups since it gained independence from Portugal in 1974....
POLITICS
Reuters

Ex-Somali leader Mohamud wins presidency to face war and drought

MOGADISHU, May 16 (Reuters) - Former Somali leader Hassan Sheikh Mohamud won the presidency again in voting by parliamentarians on Sunday in an airport hangar protected by blast walls from Islamist insurgents whom he must now fight for a second time. The 66-year-old, who ruled from 2012 to 2017, reversed...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Guinea#Mali#Burkina Faso#Military Junta#Conakry#Democratic#West African#Ntc
americanmilitarynews.com

To prevent escapes, North Korea confiscates passports of officials sent abroad

This article was originally published by Radio Free Asia and is reprinted with permission. North Korea is now confiscating the passports of both managers and workers stationed abroad to prevent them from escaping, sources in China and Russia told RFA. Pyongyang dispatches legions of workers to both Russia and China...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Australia takes the fight to Russia in Ukraine as video shows nation's prized Bushmasters on the frontlines - and why Putin should be worried

Australia's Bushmaster combat vehicles have been filmed in action by Ukrainian troops defending their homeland against Russia's invasion. Scott Morrison sent 20 of the armoured transport vehicles to Ukraine as part of military support package alongside Western allies. A video posted on Twitter appears to show Ukrainian troops travelling in...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Africa
POLITICO

U.S. turns the screws on Solomon Islands to counter China

Hi, China Watchers. This week we track U.S. efforts to reverse China’s Pacific islands diplomatic advance, quiz the president of Radio Free Asia on its China programming and kick the tires on President Xi Jinping’s enigmatic “Global Security Initiative.” We’ll also examine Chinese censorship of Shanghai’s “zero-Covid” lockdown and present a first-person account of the rocky road to making it big in Chinese vegetables. Got a book to recommend? Tell me about it at pkine@politico.com.
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 8 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24 and how companies have acted. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

India's PM Modi Hints He Is Likely To Seek A Third Term In Office

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has hinted that he is ready for another term in office as his currently-ruling party, BJP, completes straight 8 years of being in power at the center. What Happened: Modi virtually addressed the 'Utkarsh Samaroh' gathering in Bharuch, Gujarat, where beneficiaries of four Central Government...
POLITICS
Reuters

Reuters

436K+
Followers
327K+
Post
207M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy