US FDA combatting infant formula shortage sparked by Abbott recall: 'We recognize that many consumers have been unable to access infant formula'

By Katy Askew
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US Food and Drug Administration has detailed how it aims to increase the availability of infant and speciality formulas, as shortages on shelf are tied to higher demand and a recall of some Abbott Nutrition products. Abbott Nutrition initiated a voluntary recall in February after four consumer complaints...

