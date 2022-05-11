ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millerton, NY

Letters to the Editor - The Millerton news - 5-12-22

By Lakeville Journal Editorial
tricornernews.com
 2 days ago

This week I was shocked to learn fuel oil has topped $6 per gallon. Since many area residents rely on oil heat, this could very well become a budget buster this fall. Hopefully we’re looking at an anomaly that will correct itself soon. The war in Europe and...

tricornernews.com

Comments / 0

Related
101.5 WPDH

Why is the AARP Dissing the West Side of the Hudson River?

In the latest installment of AARP's American Road Trips series, our beautiful corner of New York State is heavily featured in an article titled "A Road Trip Through New York's Hudson Valley". The unfortunate problem is that they either severely misunderstand the definition of what the Hudson Valley is, or they simply have no idea what they're talking about.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Millerton, NY
City
Amenia, NY
State
Connecticut State
101.5 WPDH

‘Deeply Upsetting, Traumatic’ Events at Hudson Valley Schools

Hudson Valley school officials are worried about an alarming number of students who have been recently sent to the hospital from school. On Monday, the Goshen Central School District Superintendent of Schools, Dr. Kurtis Kotes, confirmed two middle school students received medical attention after "substance use." Goshen Students Sent to...
GOSHEN, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Best Places to Eat on the Rondout in Kingston, NY

The Rondout area in Kingston, NY is a destination for so many things one of which is its great selection of restaurants. It also helps that it is right along the Rondout Creek which makes for a great waterfront walk after dinner. You can shop and walk the docks and take in a museum or two before or after you eat.
KINGSTON, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Appalachian Mountains#Volunteers#Gas Prices
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

12 Great Waterfront Homes in New York That You Can Afford!

For many of us it is a dream we have had for a long time. A place to get away from it all. A place of peace and quiet, fun and family. What am I talking about?. Realistically, this may be a dream that is above our means, so the dream continues. A casual look at lakefront or riverfront homes, or even homes with water views, puts a price tag on them out of our reach. Look at some of the homes on the lakes in the Adirondacks. Expect to pay well over two million dollars there, even for a small "camp."
REAL ESTATE
101.5 WPDH

Puppies & Pancakes In Newburgh, NY This Weekend

A fundraiser to support the Town of Newburgh Animal Shelter and Walden Humane Society is set for this Saturday, May 14. Puppies & Pancakes is a fundraising and adoption event with proceeds going to the Walden Humane Society. Town of Newburgh Emergency Medical Services (TONEMS) will be serving up pancakes for $10 cash and will also be accepting unopened dog/cat food and clean blankets for the Walden Humane Society.
NEWBURGH, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
hudsonvalleystylemagazine.com

Hudson Valley Lake House for Sale in Wappingers Falls, NY

Welcome to Hillside Lake – a beautiful Hudson Valley community in Wappingers Falls, NY. This newly renovated delightful Cottage features 3 bedrooms 2 baths 900 architectural square feet of spacious modern living. New Siding, Hydro heat, New Septic, and New Stainless Steel Appliances, are just a few improvements you will find in this house by the lake. Walk in to find an elegant wood-burning fireplace that's the centerpiece between the dining room and living room. Open style Gourmet kitchen, Primary Bedroom with an En Suite bathroom. Two more Spacious Bedrooms are accessible from the living room as well. Lakefront views accent the entrance that refreshes the senses.
WAPPINGERS FALLS, NY
passionpassport.com

Two Hours From New York City: Ulster County

People live in New York City to grow their careers, experience world-class restaurants and entertainment, and participate in a diverse melting pot of cultures. But the stone jungle can wear on you, and it’s refreshing to trade in the skyscrapers for some maple trees every now and then. That’s...
101.5 WPDH

Man Overdoses While Driving in Hudson Valley, NY On Cinco De Mayo

New York officials likely saved a man's life. Officials say the man overdosed and crashed his car in the Hudson Valley. He was found unconscious and foaming at the mouth. On Tuesday, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review. Among the new items was a driver in the Hudson Valley who overdosed while driving on Cinco de Mayo in Orange County.
NEWBURGH, NY
101.5 WPDH

Painful ‘Ghost Bugs’ Have Begun to Swarm in the Hudson Valley

If you've noticed itchy bumps on your arm or neck this week, you've most likely been attacked by ghost bugs and didn't even know it. Many Hudson Valley homeowners are reporting painful, itchy bites over the past few days but can't seem to recall being bit by anything. Some victims may have assumed that it was just a mosquito, or perhaps worried that a tick or spider may have attacked when they weren't looking.
HUDSON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

New York Man Beaten, Shot in Hudson Valley Hotel, PD

One man was arrested and police continue to search for two more suspects after a man said he was beaten and shot inside his hotel room in the Hudson Valley. On Saturday, May 7 around 10:30 p.m., New York State Police from the Catskill barracks responded to the Catskill Inn on State Route 9W in the town of Catskill for a report of an assault with weapons.
CATSKILL, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy