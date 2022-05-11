Letters to the Editor - The Millerton news - 5-12-22

Welcome to Hillside Lake – a beautiful Hudson Valley community in Wappingers Falls, NY. This newly renovated delightful Cottage features 3 bedrooms 2 baths 900 architectural square feet of spacious modern living. New Siding, Hydro heat, New Septic, and New Stainless Steel Appliances, are just a few improvements you will find in this house by the lake. Walk in to find an elegant wood-burning fireplace that's the centerpiece between the dining room and living room. Open style Gourmet kitchen, Primary Bedroom with an En Suite bathroom. Two more Spacious Bedrooms are accessible from the living room as well. Lakefront views accent the entrance that refreshes the senses.
Comments / 0