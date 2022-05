As the University of Louisville wraps up the final year of its 2019-22 Strategic Plan, efforts are under way to identify strategies and set goals for the next three years. An initial draft of the university’s 2022-25 Strategic Plan has been developed by the Strategic Plan co-chairs with input from the president’s leadership team, the provost’s leadership team, university deans and strategic plan implementation subcommittees. The co-chairs and Interim President Lori Stewart Gonzalez held two feedback forums May 2 to present the initial draft, answer questions and garner feedback on what has been developed so far.

