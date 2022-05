Jumping worms have started to become a problem in the Minnesota and Wisconsin areas, people are urged to pay attention when digging or gardening. UMD Professor Ryan Hueffmeier told FOX 9 that you really have to pay attention because at first look they appear to be earthworms, and he went on to say "Because of their ability to clone themselves, just one jumping worm can start a population, which makes them a difficult species to manage,"

DULUTH, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO