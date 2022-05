Islander Angela Delaplane tells the story of herself, her sister Jessica, and Mandy McMahon painting a mural wall in honor of the memory of beloved islander artist Mel Meo. “It all started when Amanda McMahon sent Jess and I a message of Mel’s passing and during that same discussion she happened to send an image of the old wall on Birdsong where her mom Trish lives, saying we really need to paint a mural on this wall — and then it just clicked, we need to do a dedication wall to Mel,” Delaplane said.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO